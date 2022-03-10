WILLIAMSPORT — It might take about a 10-hour trip to get there, but a pair of Lycoming College wrestlers are set to make the journey from Williamsport to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NCAA Division III Championships at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Warriors left Wednesday, first taking a two-hour-trip to Harrisburg for a flight to Chicago, before a three-hour drive to Cedar Rapids.
The Warriors will be represented by 197-pound sophomore Gable Crebs, a Montoursville High School grad, and heavyweight junior Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, who both qualified for the Division III Championships after placing in the top three at the NCAA Southeast Regional held in Williamsport.
Crebs, the son of 29th-year head coach Roger Crebs, qualified for the national tournament after placing third at the Southeast Regional in his weight class. Crebs has compiled a 27-5 record as a sophomore with 15 pins, three technical falls and four major decisions. He was 12-1 in dual meets. Crebs heads into the weekend with a 46-15 career record in two years with the program.
He enters the bracket unseeded and will face second-seeded Jack Heidt, of Wabash College, in the opening round on Friday morning. The winner and loser of the match will then face either seventh-seeded Quinn Haddad and Augsburg’s Bentley Schwanebeck-Ost in the second session on Friday night. In either case, Crebs will need to win at least two matches on Friday in order to earn All-American honors.
His father, Roger, was a three-time NCAA qualifier for the Warriors from 1984-86, winning two matches at the tournament, but not placing at the event.
Fulmer enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed after winning the NCAA Southeast Regional. Fulmer has notched a 36-1 record through the regional. Fulmer started the season with a 29-match winning streak, tied for the fifth-longest in program history and has won seven straight since a setback in the semifinals of the MAC Championships.
He gutted through the Southeast Regional, as a cut in his eye forced him to wrestle with his head wrapped, defeating two wrestlers in the NCAA Championships field on the final day of the regional, posting a 4-2 sudden-victory win over Alvernia’s Palmer Rodenhaber and a 5-0 win over Southern Virginia’s Nico Ramirez.
A transfer from Division II Seton Hill University, Fulmer went 16-5 in half a season with the Warriors in 2019-20 and he placed fourth at the Southeast Regional.
Fulmer will face TCNJ’s Thomas Marretta in the opening round of the championship on Friday morning with the winners and losers going on to face either fifth-seeded Jordan Lemcke of Wis.-Oshkosh or Alvernia’s Palmer Rodenhaber. Like Crebs, Fulmer will need to win twice on Friday to ensure All-American honors.
Wrestling begins at noon Friday at the U.S. Cellular Center. The tournament can be followed on Trackwrestling.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.