TURBOTVILLE — It was nearly two weeks in the making, but Warrior Run’s girls basketball team finally got its first win of the season on Wednesday.
With a strong start and a solid finish, the Defenders led almost the entire game to take a 33-26 nonleague victory over the Line Mountain Eagles.
Alexis Hudson and Peyton Meehan scored 10 points apiece to help the Defenders (1-4) get the monkey off their backs.
“It’s nice to get the monkey off their back. The girls have really been working hard, and it’s a newer group in here,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “The last five I had in there in the fourth quarter were all guards, so we’re definitely guard heavy, and we’re trying to use that to our advantage when we can. But our bigs — they come in there too and they rip in there when we need them to.
“But yeah, it was a nice win and I’m proud of them,” added Herb.
The only time Warrior Run trailed on the night was early in the first quarter when Line Mountain’s Liz Spieles and Sierra Klinger hit back-to-back buckets to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.
Warrior Run then went on an 8-0 run to end the opening quarter and take a 10-4 lead.
Peyton Meehan scored five points in the period for the Defenders, which included a corner 3-pointer as time was winding down, and Kelsey Hoffman tallied four points.
And by the time the first half was over, Warrior Run led by double digits (17-6).
“Our goal this game was that we needed to have a good first half. In the second half we got a little tired and we missed a couple of easy shots, but I think the key for us is we need a good start, and we need to work hard and keep ahold of that lead the best we can,” said Herb.
“The name of the game is turnovers, so if we can limit those bad boys we’ll be all right. I think having a less experienced group right now, they are still trying to figure out what risks they can take, so sometimes as a coach you just have to let them do it and hope they can keep hold of the win.”
Line Mountain cut into Warrior Run’s lead in the third quarter, despite Meehan and Hudson connecting on a 3-pointer each for the Defenders.
The Eagles however scored the final four points in the third. A 3-pointer by Kyleigh Masser ended the period for the visitors, who trailed just 25-18.
Both teams traded baskets to start the fourth, but a four-point swing on buckets from Sienna Dunkleberger and Meehan gave the Defenders a 31-22 lead with 3:31 remaining.
Later, a pair of free throws in the waning moments from Dunkleberger proved to be the game-clincher.
“The end was definitely nerve-wracking, and it’s where I look to some of my more veteran players like Alexis and Sienna to kind of take control and say, ‘All right guys, time to slow it down. We are winning, so let’s set something up and look for the best shot and maybe not the first shot,’” said coach Herb.
“The name of the game is you have to make your free throws down at the end, and that’s what we did. We definitely missed a couple, but they made them when we needed them. We also had a couple of nice three-point shots fall for us, and defensively we really worked hard to hassle the other team and not let any shots be easy.”
Now Warrior Run’s coach is hoping this win transpires into a lot more.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Once you get the first win, at least you know you can do it,” said Herb. “But then you just got to build from there and start eliminating those turnovers and trying to see what strengths we have as a team to try to build for the rest of the season.”
Warrior Run 33, Line Mountain 26
At Warrior Run
Line Mtn. 4 2 12 8 – 26
Warrior Run 10 7 8 8 – 33
Line Mountain (1-3) 26
Ava Stiely 0 0-0 0; Sierra Klinger 3 3-9 9; Sophie Coller 0 0-0 0; Brooke Barwick 1 2-2 4; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-2 2; Kyleen Michael 2 1-2 5; Kailey Buriak 0 0-0 0; Liz Spieles 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 7-17 26.
3-point goals: Masser.
Warrior Run (1-4) 33
Maura Woland 0 0-2 0; Alexis Hudson 4 0-2 10; Kelsey Hoffman 3 0-0 6; Peyton Meehan 4 0-0 10; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 5-9 7; Abby Evans 0 0-2 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-15 33.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan 2.
JV score: LM, 35-30. High scorers: LM, Buriak, 11; WR, Liana Dion, 8.
