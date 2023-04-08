TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run held its 7th annual Defender Classic Basketball Tournament last weekend, with athletes in grades 3-6 from the surrounding communities competing for the tournament title.

A total of 28 teams (14 different schools) entered the tournament. The teams each played two pool-play games for seeding purposes before entering the single elimination tournament. After pool play was completed Saturday afternoon, the Selinsgrove Seals had a very impressive round robin and held the top seed in both divisions.

