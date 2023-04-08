TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run held its 7th annual Defender Classic Basketball Tournament last weekend, with athletes in grades 3-6 from the surrounding communities competing for the tournament title.
A total of 28 teams (14 different schools) entered the tournament. The teams each played two pool-play games for seeding purposes before entering the single elimination tournament. After pool play was completed Saturday afternoon, the Selinsgrove Seals had a very impressive round robin and held the top seed in both divisions.
Single elimination play started and went into the late Saturday evening. Shikellamy, Loyalsock, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg were the four 3rd and 4th grade teams remaining to come back Sunday for the semifinal games.
Loyalsock played Shikellamy tough but at the end Shikellamy prevailed while Mifflinburg battled against the top-seeded Seals and were able to pull off the upset. In the finals Mifflinburg started off fast against the Seals and jumped out to an early lead. After halftime Selinsgrove fought back but at the end the Wildcats prevailed to win 24-14.
Sunday morning also brought back all 16 5th and 6th grade teams to start their single elimination tournament. After some very competitive early morning games only Lewisburg, Montoursville, Williamsport, and Hughesville were left to square off in the semifinals.
Hughesville came in hot knocking off the top seed in bracket play but they ran into a very hungry Montoursville team. Lewisburg and Williamsport battled but ultimately Lewisburg was too much for Williamsport to handle.
Montoursville and Lewisburg started the championship game both eager for a win. Despite the incredible talent displayed by Montoursville, it wasn’t enough for the dominating Lewisburg Green Dragons as they took the title with a 41-20 win.
During the tournament, the Warrior Run coaching staff chose a student athlete deserving of the Hunter Beck Reynolds award. This award is presented to the athlete demonstrating those qualities of sportsmanship, heart, and hustle. This year’s Hunter Beck Reynolds award recipient was Selinsgrove’s Kemryn Torres.
The Defender Classic Basketball tournament benefits the Warrior Run boys’ basketball program and it has continued to grow over the last several years.
Defender Classic All-Tournament Teams
3rd and 4th Grade Division:
Henry Cieslukowski (Warrior Run)
Dorsey Henderson (Loyalsock)
Jonah Kurtz (Mifflinburg)
Harrison Marr (Mifflinburg)
Cooper Schneck (Mifflinburg)
Cruz Weaver (Montoursville)
Ben Wertman (Mifflinburg)
5th and 6th Grade Division:
Cameron Denune (Montoursville)
Parker Frederick (Loyalsock)
Josh Helwig (Southern Columbia)
Jonah Heney (Hughesville)
Emerson Lehman (Montoursville)
Cortland Michaels (Lewisburg)
Matthew Rakestraw (Montoursville)
Carter Spotts (Southern Columbia)
Kemryn Torres (Selinsgrove)
Christian Wood (Montoursville)
Bryce Woodruff (Lewisburg)
