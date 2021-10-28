LEWISBURG — In truly dominant fashion, Lewisburg’s boys cross country team placed five runners in the top 10, led by senior Jacob Hess, who took individual gold in 15:39 at the District 4 Class 2A Cross Country Championships Thursday at Bloomsburg University.
Hess outpaced Danville’s Rory Lieberman by 21 seconds en route to his third-straight District 4 crown. Lewisburg won its fourth-straight district crown and is now headed to states, where the Green Dragons will attempt to win their third-straight Class 2A state title.
Junior Thomas Hess was fourth (16:40), senior Connor Murray seventh (16:51), freshman Johnathan Hess eighth (16:56) and senior Bryce Ryder was ninth (16:58) for the Green Dragons.
“I’m so proud of them today,” said Coach Ron Hess. “We really got our first look at what rest can do (after a break since the PHAC Invitational).”
The Dragons earned a little bit more rest before the trip to Hershey.
The top-two teams and top-10 individuals (outside the top-two teams) advance to the PIAA Cross Country Championships, to be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey.
“These kids have a mindset, they’ve done it for four years,” said Hess of prepping for postseason meets. “This group, they understand how to do it when it matters.”
Jacob, despite having a target on his back the entire season, was dominant. While Lieberman, a junior, stayed with him for about a mile, Jacob pulled away to cruise to the gold medal.
“I knew my body is well, it’s strong and it can take a lot,” said Jacob. “I just wanted to run my race. (Lieberman) is a smooth runner and he’s hard-working. I think with another year of development, as a senior, I just had more, had an advantage.”
Coach Hess admits the advice he gives his son is simply to run his own race.
“Some guys you tell to ‘stay with that guy’ or ‘you want to beat this time.’” said the coach. “With Jacob, it’s just focus on times and you run your race.”
Also for Lewisburg, Kieran Murray, a sophomore, was 14th and Liam Shabahang was 17th. No Green Dragon finished outside the top 17.
Milton’s Bickhart headed to states
In a stacked field, Milton sophomore Ryan Bickhart finished 11th to punch his ticket to states. Bickhart crossed the line in 17:05. He credited the coaches’ training regimen with having him ready for postseason action.
“Last year it was all about working with my teammates,” he said. “This year, we worked on training and making each race as good as possible.”
Pacing himself was key, said Bickhart.
“I just focused on running with a key person, Derick Blair of Selinsgrove, someone I knew well,” said Bickhart. “I thought I could maybe make moves and qualify (for states).”
Just missing a spot at states was Milton’s Chase Bilodeau, a senior. His 21st-place finish was just two out of the qualifying field. Sophomore Cameron Kautz was 25th, just six spots out of the field. Freshman Rex Farr was 33rd as Milton finished fourth in the team race. Jude Sterling (39th), Brad Newcomer (58th) and Carmine Decostanzo (77th) rounded out the Milton contingent.
Mifflinburg was ninth in the team standings. Junior Joshua Reimer was the top Wildcat in 38th. Daniel Walter was 46th, Kellon Brubaker 47th, Harrison Abram 50th, Daniel Reimer 54th and Benjamin Reimer 57th.
Warrior Run’s Spencer Fogelman, a junior, finished in 35th, while Liam Boyer, a senior, finished 43rd.
Individuals headed to states from District 4: Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield; Owen Cummings, Cowanesque Valley; Kristian Mizdail, Cowanesque Valley; Derick Blair, Selinsgrove; Matt Gorsline, Athens, evan Klinger, Danville; Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore; Nathaniel Welch, Cowanesque Valley; Weston Fry, Montoursville; and Noah Hepler, Montoursville.
District 4 Class 2A Cross Country Championshipsat Bloomsburg UniversityBoysClass AState qualifiers
1. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 16:41; 2. Zion Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 16:44; 3. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 16:53; 4. Oliver Heintzelman, Northwest, 16:58; 5. Creed Dewing, 17:32; 6. Logan Long, Hughesville, 17:44; 7. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 17:55; 8. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 18:00; 9. Cole Fortin, Hughesville, 18:00; 10. Derek Pierontoni, Northwest, 18:34; 11. Ethan Rush, Southern Columbia, 18:48; 12. Ethan Kuriga, South Williamsport, 18:49; 13. Eleazar Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 18:49; 14. Jeremy Clouser, Wyalusing, 18:55; 15. Nate Spencer, Towanda, 18:57; 16. Camden Fetterman, Hughesville, 19:00; 17. Lance Heasley, Troy, 19:04; 18. Ryan Jones, Northeast Bradford, 19:05; 19. Eric McGee, Towanda, 19:07; 20. Seth Seymour, Troy, 11:16
Team qualifiers
1. Hughesville (Morgan Gavitt, Hunter Foust, Logan Long, Kenny Draper, Shea McCusker, Cole Fortin, Camden Fetterman); 2. Wyalusing (Zion Laudermilch, Eleazar Laudermilch, Jeremy Clouser, Landen Kaufmann, Clayton Petlock, Trennan Tewskbury, Ethan Lewis)
Class 2AState qualifiers
1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 15:39; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 16:00; 3. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 16:35; 4. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 16:40; 5. Owen Cummings, Cowanesque Valley, 16:47; 6. Kristian Mizdail, Cowanesque Valley, 16:49; 7. Connor Murray, Lewisburg, 16:51; 8. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 16:58; 9. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 16:58; 10. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 16:59; 11. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 17:05; 12. Matt Gorsline, Athens, 17:27; 13. Evan Klinger, Danville, 17:28; 14. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 17:28; 15. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 17:28; 16. Liam Shabahang, Lewisburg, 17:30; 18. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 17:34; 19. Noah Hepler, Montoursville, 17:38.
Team qualifiers
