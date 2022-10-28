BLOOMSBURG — Led by sophomore Jonathan Hess, the Lewisburg boys cross-country team won a fifth-straight District 4 Class 2A team title Thursday, keeping alive its hopes for a fourth consecutive state title.
“It’s awesome that we can even believe we can go for another one,” Hess said. “Some teams dream of even getting one. What we’ve been doing is a miracle. It’s a blessing. To be able to have a chance to do it again, it’s just too much.”
Hess finished third overall as four Green Dragons finished in the top 11, and all seven placed in the top 23. Lewisburg defeated Danville 45-58 to win the district crown.
“It was a nail-biter,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. “I’m happy. ... It was definitely the depth. It was our four and five, how they closed.”
Joining the Green Dragon boys in Hershey from the area is Milton junior Ryan Bickhart, who placed seventh overall.
Danville led Lewisburg by eight points at the one-mile mark and two points at the two-mile mark.
“Jonah Carney, again, slammed it,” coach Hess said. “Liam (Shabahang) closed well. Jonny had an amazing day, outkicking his brother. Everybody did what they needed to do. It wasn’t, maybe, our perfect race, but we ran pretty well. We’re going to have to do more at states.”
Kieran Murray finished 10th overall in 17:18. With a little less than 1,500 meters remaining in the race, Carney was 20th. The Lewisburg senior overtook nine competitors in the final stretch to place 11th in 17:22. Shabahang passed four other racers in that same stretch to complete the course in 17:38, good for 17th overall.
Coach Hess spoke to his team as a group while they were walking the course about 15 minutes before the first race began. Lewisburg competed in the last race, and the coach stressed the experience the Green Dragons have gained while addressing his team.
“With a group like this, I feel like there’s a ton of power in them knowing what they’ve done,” coach Hess said. “I love it when our team is in a place where it’s, ‘Guys, we know what to do. We’ve done it before. We’re seasoned. We’re tested.’ ... We just need to do what we know how to do.”
Jonathan Hess trailed his older brother, Thomas, through both the one- and two-mile marks, but closed the race strong to finish in 16:20, four seconds behind runner-up Kristian Mizdail of Cowanesque Valley. Thomas Hess finished fourth in 16:28.
“I felt my race was really good,” Jonathan Hess said. “I really wish I could have gotten the guy ahead of me, but he had an amazing race, too. He had too much of a kick left. I couldn’t stay up with him.”
Jonathan Hess said he wasn’t focused on anything other than performing well.
“My strategy was just to stay in front of whoever I could and pass who I think I can,” Jonathan Hess said. “There was no direct strategy where I was going for paces. I just wanted to run a good race.”
Bickhart said he was not pleased with his performance, in part because of his expectations entering the race.
“There was a lot more in there today,” Bickhart said. “With how I’ve been running this season, I knew I could definitely (make states).
“When you know you can make it, you want to make higher goals, so you can place higher. Today, I just didn’t do it.”
The Milton junior, who placed seventh overall in 16:54, said he had a little crisis of confidence during the race.
“I stopped believing in myself a little going up the first half, and that put me in a bad position, which is where I ended up,” Bickhart said. “I got stuck in no-man’s land for a while. That made it rough.”
Bickhart said he was aiming to finish around the same time as the Hess brothers. He added the key for him to perform the way he is capable at states was to prepare well, listen to his coaches and believe in himself when he tackles the course in Hershey in a little more than a week.
District 4 Championship
at Bloomsburg University
Class A
Team standings (top two qualify for states): 1. Northeast Bradford 60; 2. Towanda 67; 3. Wyalusing 76; 4. Northwest 84; 5. Troy 85; 6. Sullivan County 180; 7. Mount Carmel 194; 8. Canton 199.
Individual results (individual state qualifiers and locals): 1. Creed Dewing (Northeast Bradford) 16:55.7; 2. Oliver Heintzelman (Northwest) 17:12.3*; 3. Trennan Tewksbury (Wyalusing) 17:46.3*; 4. Jeremy Clauser (Wyalusing) 18:03.9*; 5. Eric McGee (Towanda) 18:11.1; 6. Kris Kalbarchick (Mount Carmel) 18:12.3*; 7. Michael Fritz (Northwest) 18:15.3*; 8. Dayton Russell (Northeast Bradford) 18:18.6; 9. Luke Tavani (Towanda) 18:18.9; 10. Ayden Finch (Northeast Bradford) 18:27.1; 11. Hart Houseknecht (Troy) 18:29.7*; 12. Jacob Carr (Towanda) 18:30.9; 13. Hunter O’Conner (Sullivan County) 18:36.9*; 14. Derek Pierontoni (Northwest) 18:37.0*; 15. Lance Heasley (Troy) 18:37.9*; 16. Ethan Rush (Southern Columbia) 18:38.4*.
Class 2A
Team standings (top two qualify for states): 1. Lewisburg 45; 2. Danville 58; 3. Cowanesque Valley 76; 4. Hughesville 134; 5. Shamokin 166; 6. Milton 172; 7. Athens 208; 8. Jersey Shore 213; 9. Warrior Run 240; 10. Montoursville 246; 11. Central Columbia 284; 12. North Penn-Mansfield 297; 13. Mifflinburg 320.
Individual results (individual state qualifiers and locals): 1. Rory Lieberman (Danville) 15:27 (Meet record; breaks mark of 15:39 set by Jacob Hess in 2021); 2. Kristian Mizdail (Cowanesque Valley) 16:16*; 3. Jonathan Hess (Lewisburg) 16:20; 4. Thomas Hess (Lewisburg) 16:28; 5. Dane Spahr (Danville) 16:29; 6. Owen Cummings (Cowanesque Valley) 16:47*; 7. Ryan Bickhart (Milton) 16:54*; 8. Weston Fry (Montoursville) 17:08*; 9. Nathaniel Welch (Cowanesque Valley) 17:17*; 10. Kieran Murray (Lewisburg) 17:18; 11. Jonah Carney (Lewisburg) 17:22; 12. Tyler Kerstetter (Shamokin) 17:22*; 13. Tyce Shaner (Hughesville) 17:22*; 14. Raidan Francis (Jersey Shore) 17:24*; 15. Owen Crane (Danville) 17:34; 16. Jonah Weaver (Danville) 17:35; 17. Liam Shabahang (Lewisburg) 17:38; 18. Ben Bailey (Lewisburg) 17:41; 19. Ethan Denlinger (Athens) 17:42*; 20. Anden Aitkins (Midd-West) 17:43*; 21. Rex Farr (Milton) 17:49; 24. Micah Zook (Lewisburg) 18:02; 25. Jude Sterling (Milton) 18:08; 33. Edwin Amadeo (Warrior Run) 18:41; 36. Aiden Hoffman (Warrior Run) 18:55; 48. Joshua Reimer (Mifflinburg) 19:44; 51. David Royles (Warrior Run) 19:51; 54. Spencer Fogelman (Warrior Run) 20:19; 67. Zach Guffey (Milton) 21:11; 68. Andrew Blake (Mifflinburg) 21:15; 70. Benjamin Reimer (Mifflinburg) 21:34; 72. Chance Benshoff (Milton) 22:00; 77. Josiah Baker (Milton) 22:39; 80. Brad Newcomer (Milton) 22:57; 91. Dillon Walter-Ramer (Mifflinburg) 26:25; 92. Matthew Hyder (Mifflinburg) 26:59; 93. Landen Ryder (Warrior Run) 27:21.
* — individual state qualifier
