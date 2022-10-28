BLOOMSBURG — Led by sophomore Jonathan Hess, the Lewisburg boys cross-country team won a fifth-straight District 4 Class 2A team title Thursday, keeping alive its hopes for a fourth consecutive state title.

“It’s awesome that we can even believe we can go for another one,” Hess said. “Some teams dream of even getting one. What we’ve been doing is a miracle. It’s a blessing. To be able to have a chance to do it again, it’s just too much.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.