LEWISBURG – Warrior Run entered Wednesday’s District 4 Class2A first-round dual meet against Lewisburg as the underdog.
But when the final whistle blew, the Defenders would come away with a convincing victory over the Green Dragons.
Warrior Run won the final six bouts of the night, with all wins coming by either a pin or technical fall, to cruise past Lewisburg, 52-18, inside the Dragons’ Lair.
“The kids all wrestled hard from start to finish,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “It was a good team effort tonight.”
No. 13 Warrior Run (10-6) had the unenviable task of starting the match at 152 against returning state qualifier Kaiden Wagner, who was bumped up from his usual spot at 145 for No. 4 Lewisburg (15-4).
Wagner won easily. He pinned Conner Kertsmar in just 46 seconds.
At 160, Isaiah Betz evened the match at 6-6 for the Defenders when he pinned Chase Wenrich in 5:36. The win was a big boost for Warrior Run, and a huge letdown for Lewisburg as Betz recovered from an 8-0 deficit in the third period to get a takedown and then three back points before pinning Wenrich.
“Where we started off – I don’t know if it was the best place for us to start with Lewisburg bumping a couple of guys up,” said coach Betz. “The 152-pound bout was a swing weight for us, and then everybody else did their job.”
Said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels, “We knew going into the match that if we’re going to make hay, it was going to be in the upper weights, and we got the great starting weight where we felt strategically that we would be all right.
“We had an 8-0 lead going into the third period, but we go from having bonus points to getting pinned, and that gives Warrior Run a lot of momentum there,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The match went back-and-forth through the next five bouts where neither team could get much of an upper hand.
At 172, Cole Shupp scored a takedown and a reversal in the third period to pull out a thrilling 5-4 decision over Hagen Persun and put the Defenders back on top 9-6.
“We give up the pin at 160 and that gives Warrior Run momentum, and the Defenders come right back in the next weight class and get a takedown at the end to get a one-point decision there and beat us. So, now they really got the momentum,” said coach Michaels.
“Once that happened, it took a lot of steam out of us,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Give those kids credit for Warrior Run. They found ways to win, and once they got a little bit of momentum, they ran with it.”
A pin by Derek Shedleski over Stone Allison at 189 gave Lewisburg the lead back at 12-9, but an 8-4 decision by Quintin Kertsmar at 215 and then Hunter Hauck’s pin at 285 over Cory Mahon in 2:55 resulted in an 18-12 lead for Warrior Run.
However, at 106 the match got knotted up once more at 18-all on Jace Gessner’s pin over Caden Snyder in 4:38.
From there, the Defenders racked up wins in the remaining six bouts to blow the match wide open.
Gavin Hunter started the streak with a 15-0 (6:00) technical fall over Caden Michaels, but then Trey Nicholas (120), Sam Hall (126) and Kaden Milheim (132) all got pins to increase the Defenders’ lead to 41-18.
Warrior Run closed out the match with Cameron Milheim’s 22-6 tech fall (6:00) over Brady Cromley at 138 before Colby LeBarron pinned Ricardo Torres in 2:38 at 145.
“You want to get more bonus points than you give up, so for us to be able to do that (was big),” said coach Betz. “Coming in as a lower seed, I think our kids were ready to go and they were fired up.”
Warrior Run will now face No. 5 Towanda in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton Area High School. The Defenders have already beaten the Black Knights once this season (42-18 on Jan. 13), and Betz and his crew will be a confident bunch when they take to the mat inside The Jungle on Saturday.
“It’s nice that we wrestled them already, so we have a feel for where we’re at with them, but if the flip goes the other way, we’ll have an idea of where we need to match up and adjust out lineup a little bit,” said coach Betz. “So, it’s one match at a time and going out and competing hard.”
And although Lewisburg’s postseason run as a team ended early, coach Michaels will now be getting his wrestlers ready for the District 4 sectionals in a couple of weeks.
“It is what it is. Warrior Run came to compete, and they took it to us. We’ve got to learn from it, and we have two weeks to get prepared for sectionals,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “As individuals right now, we’ve got to get better. One match doesn’t make a season, but we’ve got to learn from our mistakes and take the positives out of it and get ourselves prepared and ready for sectionals.”
