MIFFLINBURG — A five-run fourth inning gave Mifflinburg the lead and an eventual 9-4 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Brook Karchner hit an RBI double, plus Kira Hackenberg followed with an RBI single and Camryn Murrey then proceeded to hit a two-run single for Mifflinburg (4-10).
Evelyn Osborne led the Wildcats with a 2-for-4 day that included three runs scored, plus Murrey finished 2-for-3 and she had three total RBI.
Defensively, Paige Stewart got the complete-game win for Mifflinburg, which next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 9, Selinsgrove 4
At Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove 010 300 0 – 4-8-4
Mifflinburg 300 501 x – 9-9-1
Kiersten Dupert, Sophia Ramer (5) and Kaitlyn Eisley. Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart. LP: Dupert.
Allison Beddall, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run scored; Kylee Hessek, 1-for-4; Sophia Ramer, 1-for-4; Kayla Shrawder, run; Eisley, 1-for-3, walk; Riley Batdorf, 1-for-3, run; Mackenzie Hoyles, 2-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Kia Hackenberg, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Osborne, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Jaden Keister, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Chelsea Miller, walk, RBI; Camryn Murrey, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI; Emilie Miller, 1-for-4; Chloe Hanselman, walk, RBI; Tawnya Shrawder, 1-for-2; Montgomery Wetzel, run.
Jersey Shore 6
Milton 2
JERSEY SHORE — Just a half-inning after the Black Panthers cut their deficit to a single run, the Bulldogs put three runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth to take the HAC-I victory.
Kiersten Stork, Maddie Nicholas, Brooklyn Wade and Larissa Shearer all had a hit for Milton, which plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jersey Shore 6, Milton 2At Jersey Shore
Milton 000 002 0 – 2-4-4 Jer. Shore 010 023 x — 6-6-2 Alivia Winder and Alysia Preito. Katelyn Stover and Kaitlyn Herman. WP: Stover. LP: Winder. Milton: Kiersten Stork, 1-for-4, run scored; Maddie Nicholas, 1-for-3, run; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3; Larissa Shearer, 1-for-3; Paige Guffey, 2 walks. Jersey Shore: Carolyn Wacker, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Grace Russell, walk, run; Herman, 1-for-3, double, walk; Emma Pfirman, 2-for-3, triple, run; Grace Lorson, 1-for-2, walk, run; Delaney Herbst, 1-for-3, triple, run.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5
Jersey Shore 0
LEWISBURG — Zach Higgins’ return to the lineup resulted in a three-set win at No. 2 singles, and a shutout victory for the Green Dragons in the nonleague matchup over the Bulldogs.
Higgins beat Eli Bower, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in by far the closest match of the day. At No. 3 singles, Eddie Monaco took a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 win over Ruben Smite to help complete the shutout.
Lewisburg (10-4) next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jackson Stemle, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Zach Higgins (L) def. Eli Bower, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; 3. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Roben Smite, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
1. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu (L) def. Ross Fuller-Lamar Cornelius, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Bereman Smite-John Mams, 6-0, 6-0.
Postponements/rescheduling
The following scholastic events have either been postponed and/or rescheduled to from earlier dates. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Baseball
Warrior Run at Milton, postponed from today to 4:30 p.m. May 6
Warrior Run at Hughesville, postponed from April 30 to 4:30 p.m. May 8
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, postponed from May 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 18
Warrior Run at Saint Joseph’s Academy (May 15), canceled
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, postponed from May 5 to 4:30 p.m. May 15
Softball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (Tuesday), postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 20
Hughesville at Lewisburg (Tuesday), postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 17
Track and field
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia (Tuesday), postponed to 4 p.m. May 10
