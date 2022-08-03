LEWISBURG – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell’s next head women’s golf coach.
An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women’s golf coach at Susquehanna University from 2013-16 before taking over as the head professional at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. Since 2018, she has served as Frosty Valley’s head golf instructor and US Kids Academy director. She has twice been named a Top-50 US Kids Golf Coach and in 2021 was cited as a Top-50 US Kids Master Coach. Earlier this year, Tyler-Cook was nominated for the Junior Leader of the Year award from the LPGA Northeast Section.
“Laura has been a fixture in the local golf community for a long time, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the Bucknell Athletics family as our next head women’s golf coach,” said director of athletics Jermaine Truax. “Laura has done so much to grow the game of golf in our area, and she has a proven track record of improving her players’ performances. Our program is fortunate to have first-class facilities at the Bachman Golf Center and Bucknell Golf Club, and I am excited to watch Laura in action as she mentors a team that has the potential to move up in the Patriot League.”
“I am so thankful for the opportunity to be the women’s golf coach at Bucknell,” said Tyler-Cook. “With my playing, coaching, and teaching experience, I am confident I can get our team to the next level. I am looking forward to being a part of Bison Athletics.”
During her stint at Susquehanna, Tyler-Cook also worked as a teaching professional (2014), head golf professional (2015), and director of golf (2016) at nearby Susquehanna Valley Country Club. She has also spent time as a teaching pro at the Tee-to-Green Golf Center in Danville and at the Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Harrisburg.
While dedicating her career to helping others improve their games, Tyler-Cook has enjoyed a standout playing career in her own right. She was a four-year standout at James Madison University, graduating in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical and health education. She later played on the Futures Golf Tour, and during that time she twice qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open (1988 at Five Farms in Maryland and 1990 at Atlanta Athletic Club).
Tyler-Cook won the Pennsylvania Women’s Open in 1995, she was the low professional at the 2008 Lady Pro-Am, and she was the section runner-up in 1994 and 2012. She was the Bucknell Ladies Club Champion in 1986.
Tyler-Cook takes over a Bucknell team that finished fifth at the Patriot League Championship last spring. The Bison, who last won the league title in 2014, return their top four players in terms of low scoring average in 2022-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.