Laura Tyler

Laura Tyler-Cook

 Provided by Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell’s next head women’s golf coach.

An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women’s golf coach at Susquehanna University from 2013-16 before taking over as the head professional at Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. Since 2018, she has served as Frosty Valley’s head golf instructor and US Kids Academy director. She has twice been named a Top-50 US Kids Golf Coach and in 2021 was cited as a Top-50 US Kids Master Coach. Earlier this year, Tyler-Cook was nominated for the Junior Leader of the Year award from the LPGA Northeast Section.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.