MILTON - A four-goal day by Evan Yoder powered Milton to an 8-0 victory over Shikellamy in Heartland-I action Monday at Alumni Stadium.
Ethan Rhodes scored first, and then two goals by Yoder gave the Black Panthers (10-4, 6-2 HAC-I) a 3-0 halftime lead.
Joel Langdon, Dom Ballo and Aaron Treibley joined Yoder in the scoring column in the second half as Milton pulled away.
The Black Panthers next play at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 8, Shikellamy 0
at Milton
First half
Milt-Ethan Rhodes, unassisted, 10:48.
Milt-Evan Yoder, unassisted, 20:40.
Milt-E. Yoder, assist Trace Witter, 35:30.
Second half
Milt-Joel Langdon, assist Dom Ballo, 47:24.
Milt-Ballo, assist E. Yoder, 48:53.
Milt-E. Yoder, assist Seth Yoder, 50:57.
Milt-E. Yoder, assist Rhodes, 63:11.
Milt-Aaron Treibley, penalty kick, 74:11.
Corner kicks: Milton, 4-1; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 4; Shikellamy (Dillon Zechman), 7.
Warrior Run 2,
Southern Columbia 1 (OT)
CATAWISSA – Ben Potter scored with 4:33 remaining in overtime to give the Defenders the Heartland-II victory over the Tigers.
Tanner Polcyn scored for Warrior Run (10-3-1, 6-0 HAC-II) 11:53 into the game, and that goal held up until Southern tied the game with 34:35 left in the second half.
Warrior Run led in shots 9-6 and tied Southern in corner kicks with one apiece. Braego Cieslukowski also made five saves for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Midd-West at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 2,
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG - Mason Frank and Collin Dreese both scored in the first half to lead the Wildcats to the Heartland-II victory.
Dreese assisted on Frank's goal while Diego Herrera got the helper on Dreese's tally for Mifflinburg (5-8-2 overall).
The Wildcats, who trailed in shots (7-6) and led in corner kicks (5-3), also got seven saves from Kanon Keister, who gave up a goal to Bloom's Max Maldonado with 7 minutes left in the game.
Mifflinburg next hosts Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 8,
Montgomery 0
MONTGOMERY – Audrey Millett and Maddy Osman scored two goals apiece as the Lions cruised to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over the Red Raiders.
Millett scored twice in the first half, and along with a goal from Osman, Kailey Devlin and Grace Skjodal added goals in the opening 40 minutes for Meadowbrook (14-1, 6-0 ACAA), which picked up its eighth shutout of the season.
In the second half, Alyssa Canelo and Haileyanne Kramer joined Osman in the scoring column for the Lions.
Meadowbrook next hosts Columbia County Christian today at 2:30 p.m. It is senior night for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Christian 8, Montgomery 0
At Montgomery
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Madalyn Fasnacht, 26:53.
MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 23:54.
MC-Grace Skjodal, unassisted, 17:46.
MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 3:29.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 1:29.
Second half
MC-Osman, unassisted, 35:17.
MC-Alyssa Canelo, unassisted, 19:05.
MC-Haileyanne Kramer, assist Macey Feick, 4:55.
Shots: MC, 25-6; Corner kicks: MC, 7-0; Saves: MC (Emma George), 5; Montgomery (Addison Muhl), 17.
Lewisburg 5,
Benton 2
BENTON – Sophie Kilbride exploded for a three-goal day as the Green Dragons picked up a nonleague victory over the Tigers.
Two of Kilbride’s goals came in the first half along with a tally from Maria Bozella to give Lewisburg (8-5) a 3-2 halftime lead.
Then in the second half, goals by Kilbride and Caroline Blakeslee helped the Green Dragons pull away.
McKenna Meadows made just one save to get the win for Lewisburg, which led in shots 13-3 and in corner kicks 4-1.
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 7 p.m. today.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg 1,
Mifflinburg 0
BLOOMSBURG – Taylor Bower scored off an Ahleah Prybyla assist early in the second quarter to give the Panthers the only goal they needed to take the Heartland-II victory over the Wildcats.
Lilee Dorman made two saves for Mifflinburg (5-7 overall), which was narrowly out-shot 4-3 and out-cornered 5-4.
Mifflinburg next plays at Midd-West today at 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove 9,
Milton 1
SELINSGROVE - The Black Panthers fell to the Seals in the Heartland-I contest. Milton falls to 1-13 and the Black Panthers next play at Warrior Run at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy
SUNBURY - The Heartland-I matchup between the Green Dragons and the host Braves was postponed due to a lack of players for Shikellamy. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
