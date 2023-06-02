WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters pitching staff surrendered 10 walks in their 4-0 loss Thursday to the State College Spikes on opening night in Williamsport.
Tyler Kennedy took the loss in his debut for Williamsport (0-1), allowing one run, earned, on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. Kennedy walked three batters in the outing.
Jacob Hasty had a strong relief outing, striking out a team high four batters over 2.1 innings. He did not allow a run but surrendered a hit and a walk.
Ethan O’Neal delivered a pair of solid relief innings, allowing one unearned run on a hit and a walk. He struck out three batters.
Gage Gundy (double), Ryan Vogel (single) and Jacob Harper (single) recorded the three hits for the Cutters. The 10 walks allowed surpassed the 2022 season-high of nine walks allowed, which happened in State College on June 11.
The Crosscutters continue their season-opening series against the Spikes at 6:35 tonight.
