Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 71 44 .617 _
Tampa Bay 69 48 .590 3
Toronto 65 52 .556 7
Boston 60 55 .522 11
New York 59 56 .513 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 57 .513 _
Cleveland 56 60 .483 3½
Detroit 52 63 .452 7
Chicago 47 69 .405 12½
Kansas City 37 80 .316 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 68 47 .591 _
Houston 66 50 .569 2½
Seattle 62 52 .544 5½
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½
Oakland 33 82 .287 35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 41 .637 _
Philadelphia 64 52 .552 9½
Miami 60 56 .517 13½
New York 52 62 .456 20½
Washington 50 66 .431 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _
Cincinnati 60 57 .513 2½
Chicago 59 56 .513 2½
Pittsburgh 52 63 .452 9½
St. Louis 51 65 .440 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 68 46 .596 _
San Francisco 62 53 .539 6½
Arizona 57 58 .496 11½
San Diego 55 60 .478 13½
Colorado 45 70 .391 23½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Oakland 2, Texas 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Detroit 9, Minnesota 5
Toronto 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Curry 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-1) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8) at Houston (Verlander 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 11-6) at Seattle (Castillo 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-11), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-6) at Kansas City (Coleman 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 8-8) at Arizona (Nelson 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 22 6 .786 —
Connecticut 21 8 .724 1½
Atlanta 15 14 .517 7½
Washington 13 15 .464 9
Chicago 12 16 .429 10
Indiana 8 22 .267 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 3 .893 —
Dallas 15 14 .517 10½
Minnesota 14 16 .467 12
Los Angeles 11 18 .379 14½
Phoenix 9 20 .310 16½
Seattle 8 21 .276 17½
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Indiana 91, Minnesota 73
Seattle 68, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84
Friday's Games
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.