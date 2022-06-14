Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 44 16 .733 _ Toronto 36 24 .600 8 Tampa Bay 35 25 .583 9 Boston 32 29 .525 12½ Baltimore 26 36 .419 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 27 .571 _ Cleveland 29 27 .518 3½ Chicago 28 31 .475 6 Detroit 24 36 .400 10½ Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 37 24 .607 _ Texas 29 31 .483 7½ Los Angeles 29 33 .468 8½ Seattle 27 34 .443 10 Oakland 21 41 .339 16½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 40 22 .645 _ Atlanta 35 27 .565 5 Philadelphia 31 30 .508 8½ Miami 27 32 .458 11½ Washington 23 40 .365 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 35 27 .565 _ Milwaukee 34 28 .548 1 Pittsburgh 24 35 .407 9½ Chicago 23 37 .383 11 Cincinnati 22 39 .361 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 _ San Diego 38 24 .613 _ San Francisco 34 26 .567 3 Arizona 29 34 .460 9½ Colorado 27 34 .443 10½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3 Toronto 6, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4 Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0 Houston 9, Miami 4 Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7 Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings Boston 2, Seattle 0 N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1 Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5 Texas 5, Houston 3 San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2 Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 5-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 4, Washington 1 N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6 Houston 9, Miami 4 Colorado 4, San Diego 2 San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0 N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2 Atlanta 9, Washington 5 San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1 St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5 San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2 Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander on the restricted list. Cleared INF Chris Owings from waivers then released. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the 60-day IL. Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Placed RHP Ryan Burr on unconditional waivers for the purpose of granting his release. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from St. Paul. TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Leody Taveras from Round Rock (PCL). Placed OF Eli White on the 10-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Eric Stout from Iowa (IL). Designated LHP Sean Newcomb for assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from the IL. Designated RHP Aneurys Zabala for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP Michael Kelly from Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment. Reinstated C Rafael Marchan from the 60-day IL and optioned to Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Hoy Park and OF Canaan Smith-Njigba from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned OF Travis Swaggerty and LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed P Jordan Stout. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Greg Van Roten to a one-year contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard to his restricted free agent tender. Claimed K Gabe Brkic off waivers from Minnesota. Waived K Dominik Eberle. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Kfeadi Odenigbo. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon. Signed WR Skyy Moore. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — SIgned CB Chris Jones and DT Neil Farrell LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DB J.T. Woods. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Andre Mintze. Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Jakobi Meyers to his restricted free agent tender. TENNESSEE TITANS — released LB Jamal Carter from injured reserve. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived DB Will Adams and K Brian Johnson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract. DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Nick Caamano to a one-year, two-way contract. EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Brad Malone to a two-year, tow way contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Zachary Bolduc from Springfield (AHL) to Quebec (QMJHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Filip Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded D Jake Hamilton to Cincinnati. ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Gavin Gould to South Carolina. Traded D Philip Beaulieu to Worcester. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded D Greg Campbell and F Peter Bates to Wichita. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Gianluca Esteves to Wichita. INDY FUEL — Traded F Jared Thomas to Norfolk. Traded F Quinn Ryan to Orlando. Traded G Michael Lackey to Maine. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded F Ben Hawerchuk to Reading. Traded D Pavel Vorobei to Wheeling. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded F Brenden Locke to Indy. MAINE MARINERS — Traded D Brendan St-Louis to South Carolina. Traded F Andrew Romano to Wheeling. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded D Samuel Thibault to Wheeling. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Quinn Ryan to Tulsa. RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded D Kyle Rhodes to Wichita. READING ROYALS — Announced the resignation of hed coach and director of hockey operations Kirk MacDonald. Traded F Grant Cooper to South Carolina. Traded F Trevor Gooch to Wheeling. Traded F Jacob Pritchard to Cincinnati. Traded F Kenny Hausinger to Norfolk. TULSA OILERS — Traded F Carson Denomie to Orlando. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded F Mason Mannek to Cincinnati. WHEELING NAILERS — Traded G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Trois-Rivieres. WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded F Max Newton to Reading.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Giorgia Chiellini through 2023 to an international roster slot using targeted allocation money (TAM) pending receipt of his P1-visa and international transfer certificate (ITC). NEW YORK FC — Announced HC Ronny Deila departed and joined Standard Liege (Belgian League) as head coach. Named Nick Cushing interim head coach.
COLLEGE
