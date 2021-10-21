Heartland Athletic Conference

League-overall

Division I

Jersey Shore 4-0 8-0

Central Mountain 3-1 5-3

Selinsgrove 3-1 6-2

Shamokin 2-3 5-3

Milton 0-3 5-3

Shikellamy 0-4 1-7

Division II

Danville 4-0 5-3

Mifflinburg 3-1 5-3

Lewisburg 2-1 3-3

Montoursville 2-2 4-4

Central Columbia 1-3 2-6

Midd-West 0-5 0-8

Division III

Southern Columbia 4-0 7-1

Mount Carmel 3-1 6-2

Bloomsburg 2-3 3-5

Loyalsock 1-2 3-4

Hughesville 1-2 1-6

Warrior Run 0-2 0-7

Friday’s games

Northwest at Bloomsburg

Montoursville at Central Columbia

Midd-West at Central Mountain

Shamokin at Danville

Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle

Lewisburg at Milton (Williamsport)

Loyalsock at Hughesville

Shikellamy at Miflfinburg

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel

Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove

