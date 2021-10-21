Heartland Athletic Conference
League-overall
Division I
Jersey Shore 4-0 8-0
Central Mountain 3-1 5-3
Selinsgrove 3-1 6-2
Shamokin 2-3 5-3
Milton 0-3 5-3
Shikellamy 0-4 1-7
Division II
Danville 4-0 5-3
Mifflinburg 3-1 5-3
Lewisburg 2-1 3-3
Montoursville 2-2 4-4
Central Columbia 1-3 2-6
Midd-West 0-5 0-8
Division III
Southern Columbia 4-0 7-1
Mount Carmel 3-1 6-2
Bloomsburg 2-3 3-5
Loyalsock 1-2 3-4
Hughesville 1-2 1-6
Warrior Run 0-2 0-7
Friday’s games
Northwest at Bloomsburg
Montoursville at Central Columbia
Midd-West at Central Mountain
Shamokin at Danville
Jersey Shore at Bald Eagle
Lewisburg at Milton (Williamsport)
Loyalsock at Hughesville
Shikellamy at Miflfinburg
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
