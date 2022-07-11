WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters were able to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Williamsport was unable to plate a run, as the team fell to the State College Spikes 6-5 in the series finale on Sunday.
Matthew Etzel delivered a three-hit performance, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored. However, Etzel struck out with the tying run at second base in the top of the ninth.
Tayden Hall delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth, a part of his 1-for-2 night that saw him drive in two runs and scored two more.
Williamsport starter Easton Sikorski worked three innings, allowing just one run, a solo home run, and striking out four in his first loss of the season, lowering his ERA to 2.14 on the season. Kyler Patterson and Brandon Laux struggled out of the Cutters bullpen, combining to allow five runs (all earned) on five hits five walks and surrendering a pair of home runs.
The Crosscutters allowed three home runs in the outing, the second time this season they have allowed a trio of long balls, both games were losses.
It was also the first time this season Williamsport suffered a loss on a Sunday, dropping to 4-1 on the season. It was also the first time they lost a series to the Spikes in 2022, now sitting at 7-3 against their rival.
Williamsport now begins a three-game set against the Frederick Keys at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.