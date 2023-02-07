HERNDON — Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team got back on the winning side in a big way as four of its players scored in double figures to result in a 69-31 nonleague victory over Line Mountain on Monday.
“We came out played with some aggression and energy to start to build a lead and never looked back,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “Everyone scored with four in double figures.”
Ethan Bomgardner led Mifflinburg (13-8) with 13 points, while Zach Wertman and Carter Breed scored 12 apiece. Cheeky Griffith added 10 points for the Wildcats.
All of that scoring paved the way in Mifflinburg taking a 35-13 halftime lead. The Wildcats would pull away with 26 points in the third period.
“We moved the basketball well against the zone to get great looks. I’m proud of these guys for taking care of business!” said Elliott.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season by hosting Loyalsock for a nonleague contest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 69, Line Mountain 31
Mifflinburg 14 21 26 8 – 69
Line Mountain 6 7 8 10 – 31
Tyler Reigel 3 0-0 7; Chad Martin 1 0-0 3; Zach Wertman 6 0-0 12; Ethan Bomgardner 6 0-0 13; Cheeky Griffith 3 3-3 10; Carter Breed 5 1-2 12; Charles Reader 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 2 1-2 6; Kyler Troup 1 0-0 2; Simon Snook 1 0-2 2. Totals: 29 5-9 69.
3-point goals: Reigel, Bomgardner, Griffith, Martin, Breed, Bolick.
Spang 1 0-0 2; Maurer 2 0-0 5; Derck 2 0-0 4; Shutt 8 0-0 16; Smeltz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 0-3 31.
Central Columbia 68, Warrior Run 40ALMEDIA – The Defenders couldn’t keep up with the Blue Jays, who pulled away in the second half to cruise to the nonleague victory.
Mason Sheesley tallied nine points, plus Ryan Newton and Braego Cieslukowski added seven points apiece for Warrior Run (10-10), which next plays at Milton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 68, Warrior Run 40
Warrior Run 10 11 12 7 – 40
Central Col. 15 19 18 16 — 68
Griffen Harrington 1 2-4 4; Carter Marr 1 0-0 2; Cooper Wilkins 1 1-2 3; Aden Lewis 1 0-0 3; Braego Cieslukowski 1 0-0 3; Aiden McKee 3 1-2 7; Mason Sheesley 3 0-0 9; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 2 2-2 7. Totals: 14 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Newton, Cieslukowski, Lewis.
Central Columbia (9-11) 68
Brian Prezioso 4 0-0 8; Pete Lanza 3 0-0 6; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Larson Kocher 3 0-0 8; Cam Humphrey 1 0-0 2; Jansen Sarisky 0 2-2 2; Parker Day 0 0-0 0; Ellis Turner 0 0-0 0; Logan Welkom 4 2-2 12; Andrew Beagle 5 3-3 15; Jackson Gump 6 2-2 15; Finley Huber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-9 68.
3-point goals: Kocher 2, Welkom 2, Beagle 2, Gump.
JV score: CC, 51-42. High scorers: CC, Kocher, 19; WR, Gorton, 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.