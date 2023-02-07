HERNDON — Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team got back on the winning side in a big way as four of its players scored in double figures to result in a 69-31 nonleague victory over Line Mountain on Monday.

“We came out played with some aggression and energy to start to build a lead and never looked back,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “Everyone scored with four in double figures.”

