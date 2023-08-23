MIDDLEBURG — Hannah Rabb shot an even-par 36 to lead all golfers, but Warrior Run fell to Midd-West, 168-176, on the Mustangs’ home course at Shade Mountain Golf Course on Tuesday.
Rabb beat Midd-West’s top golfer (Kyle Beward) by two strokes, but the rest of the Mustangs’ scorers all shot in the 40s, including a 41 from Chris Walter.
For Warrior Run, Max Wirnsberger added a 42 and Carter Sheesley shot a 48, plus Dylan Laubach fired a 50 in the Defenders’ season-opening match.
Warrior Run next hosts Mifflinburg at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The match will be played at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Midd-West 168, Warrior Run 176
at Shade Mountain G.C., Par 36
Midd-West: Kyle Beward, 38; Chris Walter, 41; Trevor Sheaffer, 44; Garrett Leitzel, 45. Other golfers: Dylan Miller, 46; Noah Romig, 46.
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 36; Max Wirnsberger, 42; Carter Sheesley, 48; Dylan Laubach, 50. Other golfers: Alec Frey, 56; Collin Moore, 57.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
