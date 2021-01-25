National Football League
Playoff glance Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 24 AFC Kansas City 38, Buffalo 24 NFC Tampa Bay 31, Green Bay 26 Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 12 5 .706 — Boston 9 6 .600 2 Brooklyn 10 8 .556 2½ New York 8 10 .444 4½ Toronto 7 9 .438 4½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 8 .500 — Charlotte 7 9 .438 1 Orlando 7 10 .412 1½ Miami 6 9 .400 1½ Washington 3 9 .250 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 6 .625 — Indiana 9 7 .563 1 Cleveland 8 8 .500 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 3 Detroit 3 13 .188 7
W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 9 8 .529 — Dallas 8 8 .500 ½ Houston 6 9 .400 2 New Orleans 5 10 .333 3
W L Pct GB Utah 12 4 .750 — Portland 9 6 .600 2½ Denver 9 7 .563 3 Oklahoma City 6 9 .400 5½ Minnesota 4 11 .267 7½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 13 4 .765 — L.A. Lakers 13 4 .765 — Phoenix 8 7 .533 4 Golden State 8 8 .500 4½ Sacramento 6 10 .375 6½
Philadelphia 114, Detroit 110 Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110 Brooklyn 128, Miami 124 Utah 127, Golden State 108 Houston 133, Dallas 108 L.A. Lakers 101, Chicago 90 Denver 120, Phoenix 112, 2OT
Toronto 107, Indiana 102 L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 100 Boston 141, Cleveland 103 Charlotte 107, Orlando 104 San Antonio 121, Washington 101 Milwaukee 129, Atlanta 115 Portland 116, New York 113 Sacramento at Memphis, ppd
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, ppd Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 9 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 6 3 0 3 9 22 21 Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 21 23 New Jersey 5 3 1 1 7 11 11 Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 9 8 Buffalo 6 2 3 1 5 18 19 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 3 1 3 13 15
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 19 23 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 10 2 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 12 20
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12 Minnesota 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23 Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15 Los Angeles 6 2 2 2 6 20 20 Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14 San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19 Winnipeg 6 4 2 0 8 22 17 Edmonton 7 3 4 0 6 19 23 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9 Vancouver 7 2 5 0 4 20 33 Ottawa 5 1 3 1 3 14 20 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. Saturday’s Games Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 5, Vancouver 2 Boston 6, Philadelphia 1 St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2 Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 3 Florida at Carolina, ppd
Chicago 6, Detroit 2 Buffalo 4, Washington 3, SO Vegas 1, Arizona 0 Toronto 3, Calgary 2 New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 0 Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Anaheim 3, Colorado 1 Dallas 3, Nashville 2 Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 3 San Jose 5, Minnesota 3 Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 3
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Sunday Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64 American 81, Loyola (Md.) 79, 3OT Army 87, Navy 78, OT Boston U. 64, Lafayette 61 Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 77 Davidson 69, UMass 60 Hofstra 74, Towson 69 James Madison 79, Northeastern 72 Lehigh 82, Holy Cross 74 Morgan St. 99, Delaware St. 83 Rhode Island 52, Fordham 42 Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44 SOUTH Delaware 67, UNC-Wilmington 62 Gardner-Webb 74, Charleston Southern 62 High Point 81, Presbyterian 57 Memphis 80, East Carolina 53 Notre Dame 73, Miami 59 UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52 MIDWEST Chicago 69, Bradley 56 Rutgers 74, Indiana 70 UMKC 81, Oral Roberts 76 Valparaiso 70, Illinois St. 66 FAR WEST San Diego St. 91, Air Force 59 Washington 83, Utah 79 Wyoming 93, Nevada 88 Saturday EAST American 71, Loyola (Md.) 70 Boston U. 81, Lafayette 76 Coppin St. 81, Norfolk St. 71 George Mason 71, Saint Joseph’s 62 Hofstra 71, Towson 58 Houston 68, Temple 51 Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 72 Marist 76, Rider 67 N. Kentucky 79, Robert Morris 74, OT NJIT 74, Stony Brook 65 Navy 69, Army 62 New Hampshire 71, Albany (NY) 64 Northeastern 72, James Madison 63 Penn St. 81, Northwestern 78 Quinnipiac 78, Niagara 69 Siena 47, St. Peter’s 40 St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 61 St. John’s 96, Utah Valley St. 78 Syracuse 78, Virginia Tech 60 Villanova 71, Providence 56 SOUTH Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73 Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 58 Alcorn St. 57, Alabama St. 52 Appalachian St. 74, Georgia St. 61 Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71 Auburn 109, South Carolina 86 Belmont 114, SIU-Edwardsville 62 Charlotte 74, FAU 71 Coastal Carolina 70, Troy 65 Drexel 79, William & Mary 64 ETSU 71, Furman 62 Florida 92, Georgia 84 Florida St. 80, Clemson 61 Jackson St. 75, Grambling St. 61 Jacksonville St. 76, Austin Peay 70 Kentucky 82, LSU 69 La Salle 84, Richmond 78 Lipscomb 71, Florida Gulf Coast 56 Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74 Louisville 70, Duke 65 Marshall 89, FIU 72 Mercer 83, VMI 80 Mississippi 61, Texas A&M 50 Missouri 73, Tennessee 64 Morehead St. 76, UT Martin 44 Murray St. 72, Tennessee Tech 63 Nicholls 86, New Orleans 62 North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 54 North Carolina 86, NC State 76 North Florida 68, Kennesaw St. 65 Northwestern St. 73, SE Louisiana 68 Prairie View 77, MVSU 31 SMU 78, UCF 65 South Alabama 62, Georgia Southern 48 Tennessee St. 65, E. Illinois 54 Texas St. 69, Louisiana-Monroe 63 UAB 86, Rice 74 UNC-Greensboro 74, Chattanooga 66 UNC-Wilmington 77, Delaware 70 VCU 66, Dayton 43 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62 W. Kentucky 82, Middle Tennessee 67 Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75 Wofford 91, W. Carolina 78 MIDWEST Akron 79, W. Michigan 68 Bellarmine 76, Stetson 65 Creighton 74, UConn 66 DePaul 68, Marquette 61 Detroit 82, Oakland 72 Green Bay 87, Fort Wayne 72 Maryland 63, Minnesota 49 Miami (Ohio) 85, E. Michigan 63 Milwaukee 81, Cleveland St. 80, OT N. Dakota St. 84, Denver 58 Ohio 85, Ball St. 77 Ohio St. 74, Wisconsin 62 Oral Roberts 60, UMKC 58 S. Dakota St. 85, North Dakota 74 South Dakota 84, W. Illinois 74 Toledo 76, Kent St. 74 Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 60 West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47 Wright St. 100, IUPUI 72 Youngstown St. 85, Ill.-Chicago 77 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 93, Cent. Arkansas 58 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66 Incarnate Word 72, Texas A&M-CC 53 Louisiana Tech 73, UTEP 55 McNeese St. 74, Houston Baptist 71 Oklahoma 75, Kansas 68 Stephen F. Austin 102, Lamar 72 Texas Southern 66, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57 Texas-Arlington 66, UALR 61 UTSA 78, Southern Miss. 72 FAR WEST BYU 65, Pepperdine 54 Cal Baptist 96, Long Beach St. 75 Colorado 70, Washington St. 59 E. Washington 82, N. Colorado 76 Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49 Grand Canyon 81, Dixie St. 46 Hawaii 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 53 Montana St. 58, N. Arizona 53 Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64 Portland St. 69, Idaho St. 43 S. Utah 77, Weber St. 72 Sacramento St. 89, Montana 83, 2OT Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 67, San Francisco 63 San Diego 78, Portland 70 San Jose St. 83, New Mexico 71 Santa Clara 72, Loyola Marymount 69 Southern Cal 76, California 68 Stanford 73, UCLA 72, OT UC Davis 78, UC San Diego 71 UC Irvine 67, Cal Poly 44 UC Riverside 70, CS Bakersfield 63 UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Northridge 66
Women’s college basketball
Sunday EAST Albany (NY) 63, New Hampshire 50 American U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 58 Army 63, Navy 58 Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67 Drexel 55, Elon 44 Fairleigh Dickinson 73, Merrimack 64 La Salle 56, George Mason 49 Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62 Maine 70, Binghamton 53 Manhattan 58, Monmouth (NJ) 45 Mount St. Mary’s 95, CCSU 61 NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59 Saint Joseph’s 63, George Washington 61 Stony Brook 73, NJIT 41 Towson 92, Hofstra 64 SOUTH Alabama 67, Auburn 55 Bellarmine 71, Stetson 64 Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT Coll. of Charleston 69, William & Mary 66 ETSU 58, UNC-Greensboro 48 Florida 78, Mississippi 68 Florida Gulf Coast 92, Lipscomb 48 Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58 Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 73 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63 NC Central 57, Norfolk St. 44 NC State 89, Virginia Tech 87 North Alabama 57, Jacksonville 47 North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73 Richmond 69, VCU 65 South Carolina 69, LSU 65 Tennessee 70, Kentucky 53 MIDWEST Indiana 74, Northwestern 61 Marquette 95, Butler 57 Michigan St. 94, Wisconsin 62 Saint Louis 63, UMass 52 Texas A&M 70, Missouri 66 SOUTHWEST Oral Roberts 71, UMKC 67, OT FAR WEST Air Force 58, San Diego St. 55 Gonzaga 79, Portland 61 Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43 Nevada 57, Wyoming 50 Oregon 69, Washington 52 Stanford 86, Southern Cal 59 Utah 65, Arizona St. 51 Washington St. 77, Oregon St. 75, 2OT Saturday EAST Albany (NY) 59, New Hampshire 47 American U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 45 Buffalo 74, Toledo 65 Delaware 73, UNC-Wilmington 66 Elon 59, Drexel 57 Fairleigh Dickinson 60, Merrimack 48 LIU 54, St. Francis Brooklyn 43 Lehigh 87, Holy Cross 68 Maine 67, Binghamton 46 Marist 67, Niagara 45 Marshall 65, FIU 56 Mount St. Mary’s 81, CCSU 52 Navy 63, Army 49 Rhode Island 76, St. Bonaventure 60 Rider 77, Quinnipiac 74, OT Robert Morris 68, Wright St. 65 Seton Hall 85, Xavier 59 Stony Brook 63, NJIT 51 Temple 65, Wichita St. 55 Towson 65, Hofstra 60 UConn 72, Georgetown 41 SOUTH Alabama St. 68, Alcorn St. 57 Appalachian St. 66, Georgia St. 56 Austin Peay 61, Jacksonville St. 51 Belmont 69, SIU-Edwardsville 57 Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51 Chattanooga 70, Samford 57 E. Illinois 73, Tennessee St. 55 Florida Gulf Coast 103, Lipscomb 49 Georgia Southern 68, South Alabama 56 Memphis 59, Tulsa 50 Mercer 71, Furman 57 Middle Tennessee 77, W. Kentucky 60 Nicholls 67, New Orleans 56 Norfolk St. 69, NC Central 64 North Alabama 75, Jacksonville 61 North Florida 73, Kennesaw St. 63 Presbyterian 65, High Point 56 Radford 74, UNC-Asheville 53 SC-Upstate 70, Gardner-Webb 68 SE Louisiana 87, Northwestern St. 52 SE Missouri 61, E. Kentucky 55 Southern Miss. 73, UTSA 66 Stetson 71, Bellarmine 67 Tennessee Tech 75, Murray St. 58 Troy 84, Coastal Carolina 53 UT Martin 80, Morehead St. 63 UTEP 75, Louisiana Tech 67 W. Carolina 65, Wofford 54 William & Mary 57, Coll. of Charleston 44 Winthrop 63, Hampton 53 MIDWEST Ball St. 68, E. Michigan 64 Bowling Green 87, Miami (Ohio) 52 Bradley 57, Loyola of Chicago 55 Cent. Michigan 92, Akron 69 Cleveland St. 60, Green Bay 48 Kansas 70, Kansas St. 63 Milwaukee 85, IUPUI 83, 2OT Missouri St. 78, Drake 63 N. Dakota St. 74, Denver 56 N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 53 Oakland 73, Fort Wayne 61 Ohio 69, W. Michigan 63 S. Dakota St. 66, North Dakota 44 South Dakota 61, W. Illinois 56 Texas 70, Iowa St. 59 Youngstown St. 71, Ill.-Chicago 55 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 60, Cent. Arkansas 58 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 61 Louisiana-Lafayette 70, Arkansas St. 58 Stephen F. Austin 69, Lamar 39 TCU 61, Texas Tech 53 Texas State 64, Louisiana-Monroe 50 UALR 47, Texas-Arlington 40 UCF 50, Houston 38 UMKC 101, Oral Roberts 93, OT FAR WEST California Baptist 67, Chicago St. 52 Fresno St. 67, Boise St. 64 Hawaii 49, Cal St.-Fullerton 47 Idaho St. 70, Portland St. 62 Montana 66, Sacramento St. 63 Montana St. 90, N. Arizona 65 N. Colorado 74, E. Washington 55 Pacific 61, Pepperdine 45 S. Utah 76, Weber St. 74, 2OT Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Loyola Marymount 65 San Francisco 67, Santa Clara 54 Seattle 59, Tarleton State 47 UC Davis 58, UC San Diego 46 UC Irvine 79, Cal Poly 70, OT UC Riverside 64, CS Bakersfield 45
College hockey
Sunday EAST Clarkson 4, Quinnipiac 2 Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 3 MIDWEST Michigan St. 2, Ohio St. 0 Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 1 Minnesota-Duluth 4, W. Michigan 1 North Dakota 5, Colorado College 0 Omaha 5, Denver 2 Saturday EAST Boston U. 5, Maine 1 Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT Boston College 4, UConn 2 New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 5 St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3 UMass 1, Providence 1, OT MIDWEST Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1 Michigan Tech 2, N. Michigan 0 Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 0 St. Cloud St. 8, Miami 2 North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1 Denver 4, Omaha 1 Minnesota-Duluth 5, W. Michigan 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHPs Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, INF Maikol Escotto and OF Canaan Smith from the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Jameson Taillon. Designated OF Troy Stokes for assignment. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the hiring of D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced the retirement of TE Greg Olsen. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Casey Mittelstadt from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Dylan Cozens to the taxi squad. Activated F Kyle Okposo from injured reserve. CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Conor Timmins from taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom and LW Stefan Matteau from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Alexandre Texier and Liam foudy for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Tanner Kero from the minor league taxi squad. Placed F Joel Kiviranta on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 22. DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated RW Riley Barber for assignment. Recalled LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent D Derrick Pouliot to Lehigh Valley (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated RW Travis Boyd for assignment. Recalled C Jason Spezza and LW Pierre Engvall from the minor league taxi squad. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Cody Glass for assignment on the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Connor McMichael from the minor league taxi squad. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
