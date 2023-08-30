STATE COLLEGE — After allowing the State College Spikes to tie the game in the fifth, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied in the sixth to take a 5-4, rained shortened win at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday.
Williamsport was led at the plate by the lead-off man, Brayland Skinner, who went a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs scored, one RBI, and two walks.
Adam Becker and Freddy Rojas, Jr. also recorded multi-hit games. Rojas, Jr. also recorded a double, the only extra base hit for the Cutters. Becker, along with Tyler Lasch, Will Fuenning, and Isaiah Byars picked up an RBI apiece. Fuenning, Mason Minzey, and Jalen Greer scored runs for the Cutters.
Ace Shaun Gamelin got the start for Williamsport, working 4.1 innings and allowed four runs, all earned, on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. Gamelin would receive a no-decision in the start.
Reliever David Mata would be the only Cutters pitcher to enter the game from the bullpen as he worked 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball, but did walk two in route to his first win of the season.
Williamsport (17-25 second half) will host State College at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
