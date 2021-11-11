College football
Associated Press Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (9-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (9-0) 2 American Athletic 1,440 3 Alabama (8-1) 3 SEC 1,436 4 Oklahoma (9-0) 4 Big 12 1,406 5 Oregon (8-1) 7 Pac-12 1,318 6 Ohio State (8-1) 6 Big Ten 1,314 7 Notre Dame (8-1) 8 IA Independents 1,138 8 Michigan State (8-1) 5 Big Ten 1,095 9 Michigan (8-1) 9 Big Ten 1,071 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) 11 Big 12 1,037 11 Texas A&M (7-2) 13 SEC 1,005 12 Ole Miss (7-2) 15 SEC 836 13 Wake Forest (8-1) 10 ACC 762 14 Brigham Young (8-2) 17 IA Independents 635 15 UTSA (9-0) 16 Conference USA 605 16 Auburn (6-3) 12 SEC 477 17 Houston (8-1) 20 American Athletic 466 18 Baylor (7-2) 14 Big 12 463 19 Iowa (7-2) 19 Big Ten 436 20 Wisconsin (6-3) Big Ten 285 21 North Carolina State (7-2) ACC 267 22 Coastal Carolina (8-1) 21 Sun Belt 264 23 Penn State (6-3) 22 Big Ten 244 24 Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) 24 Sun Belt 207 25 Pittsburgh (7-2) ACC 193 Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4
College Football Playoff rankings
Rank Team Record 1 Georgia 9-0 2 Alabama 8-1 3 Oregon 8-1 4 Ohio State 8-1 5 Cincinnati 9-0 6 Michigan 8-1 7 Michigan State 8-1 8 Oklahoma 9-0 9 Notre Dame 8-1 10 Oklahoma State 8-1 11 Texas A&M 7-2 12 Wake Forest 8-1 13 Baylor University 7-2 14 BYU 8-2 15 Mississippi 7-2 16 NC State 7-2 17 Auburn 6-3 18 Wisconsin 6-3 19 Purdue 6-3 20 Iowa 7-2 21 Pittsburgh 7-2 22 San Diego State 8-1 23 UTSA 9-0 24 Utah 6-3 25 Arkansas 6-3
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 — New York 7 5 .583 1 Toronto 6 6 .500 2 Boston 5 6 .455 2½
W L Pct GB Washington 8 3 .727 — Miami 7 4 .636 1 Charlotte 6 7 .462 3 Atlanta 4 8 .333 4½ Orlando 3 9 .250 5½
W L Pct GB Chicago 8 3 .727 — Cleveland 7 5 .583 1½ Milwaukee 6 6 .500 2½ Indiana 4 8 .333 4½ Detroit 2 8 .200 5½
W L Pct GB Dallas 7 4 .636 — Memphis 6 5 .545 1 San Antonio 4 7 .364 3 Houston 1 10 .091 6 New Orleans 1 11 .083 6½
W L Pct GB Utah 8 3 .727 — Denver 7 4 .636 1 Portland 5 7 .417 3½ Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3½ Minnesota 3 7 .300 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 10 1 .909 — Phoenix 7 3 .700 2½ L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600 3½ L.A. Lakers 7 5 .583 3½ Sacramento 5 7 .417 5½ Wednesday’s Games Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90 Washington 97, Cleveland 94 Milwaukee 112, New York 100 Boston 104, Toronto 88 Detroit 112, Houston 104 Chicago 117, Dallas 107 Charlotte 118, Memphis 108 Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100 San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117 Phoenix 119, Portland 109 Denver 101, Indiana 98 Golden State 123, Minnesota 110 L.A. Lakers 120, Miami 117, OT Thursday’s Games Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday’s Games New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games Miami at Utah, 5 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 44 39 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 36 35 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 22 56
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0 Nashville 4, Dallas 2 Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Joely Rodrigues to a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach. National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed LHP Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Zgardowski on a contract. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C J.P. Fullerton to a contract extension. Released OF Dylan Hardy, OF Keon Taylor and RHP Adam Zuk. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brendan Bell on a contract. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tomas Nicoll to a contract extension. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Alex Ellis, K Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley. Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Designated WR Brandon Zylstra and G Deonte Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated TE Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed CB Mac McCain off waivers from Philadelphia. Signed CB Duke Dawson to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice. Claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee. Placed DE Jashon Cornell on the non-football illness list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released OT Carson Greene from the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve to practice. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Promoted DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the active roster. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks. Signed DL Jonah Williams to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. Promoted C Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated RT Trent Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C James Ferentz to the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Josh Adams to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Colton McKivitz from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed T Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst and TE Deom Yeldwer from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad. Promoted CB Chris Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max McCormick to Charlotte (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension. Reassigned F Alexei Lipanov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abotsford (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey. American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Max Zimmer from player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL). HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Jake Massie from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed C Drake Rymsha to a player try-out contract (PTO). IOWA WILD — Assigned F Alexander Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET —Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired C Jack Studnicka. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk. SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned F Alexey Lipanov to Orlando (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Dajon Mingo from reserve. Placed F Gianluca Esteves and D Samuel Hunter on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Nick Jermain on commissioner’s exempt list. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Diego Cuglietta. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F David Norris from reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Kaid Oliver on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Ryan Novalis from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Stefano Lekkas from Fort Wayne. Signed F J.M. Piotrowski. READING ROYALS — Activated F Frank Di Chiara from reserve. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Ben Vizzo. TROIS-RIVIERES — Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Taylor Crunk.
