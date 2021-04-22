LEWISBURG — Three-set wins at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles lifted Lewisburg to a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Milton on Wednesday.
Eddie Monaco got the win at No. 2 singles. He beat Brodey Scoggins 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
And in the No. 1 doubles match Chen Chen Gu and Devin DeCosmo came back to beat Jose Oyola and Conner Smith, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Milton’s win came from Seth Yoder at No. 3 singles. Yoder beat Henry Schumacher, 6-4, 6-1.
Lewisburg (7-3) next hosts Danville at 4 p.m. Thursday, while Milton (6-4) plays at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1at LewisburgSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Brodey Scoggins, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Seth Yoder (M) def. Henry Schumacher, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (L) def. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Camden Scoggins-Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
Baseball
Bloomsburg 12
Warrior Run 2 (5 inn.)
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers plated six runs in the second inning and then four big ones in the fifth that ended the HAC-II matchup with the Defenders early.
Logan Shrawder tallied two hits and two RBI for Warrior Run (0-5), which next plays at the Tri-Town Classic at Hughesville Area High School on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Bloomsburg 12, Warrior Run 2 (5 innings)at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 010 10 — 2-5-5 Bloomsburg 260 24 — 12-10-1 WP: D. Guzevich. LP: Aden Lewis. Warrior Run: Ethan Litchard, 1-for-3, run scored; Ryan Foura, walk, run; Logan Shrawder, 2-for-2, 2 RBI. Bloomsburg: Martz, 4-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; S. Frey, 2-for-4, 4 RBI, run; A. Beagle, 2-for-3, RBI; L. Reifendifer, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Z. Thrush, 1-for-2, RBI, run; C. McCarthy, 1-for-1, run; D. Klingerman, 1-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
Midd-West 15
Milton 0 (4 innings)
MIDDLEBURG — The Black Panthers were held to just a single hit as they fell on the road to the Mustangs in the HAC-II contest.
Chase Hoffman had the lone hit for Milton (2-7), which next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Midd-West 15, Milton 0 (4 innings)at Midd-West
Milton 000 0 — 0-1-7 Midd-West 154 5 — 15-7-0 Luke Reitz, Dylan Reiff (3), Luke Goodwin (4) and Aiden Keiser. G. Page, J Krinack (3) and B. Swineford. WP: Paige. LP: Reitz. Milton: Chase Hoffman, 1-for-2; Keiser, RBI. Midd-West: H. Wolfley, walk, 2 runs; C. Reichards, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs; C. Wolfley, 2-for-2, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Paige, walk, RBI, 2 runs; P. Arbogast, 1-for-2, walk, 3 RBI; Krinack, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 3 RBI, run
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates follow the event.
Baseball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 15
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 15
Boys/girls track and field
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, postponed to 4 p.m. May 3
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed TBA
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, postponed TBA
