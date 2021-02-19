MILTON - Line Mountain and Milton both have had to deal with up-and-down seasons in 2021.
The cause for the Eagles' problems has been a rash of injuries that have prevented the team from achieving its full potential. Milton, on the other hand, is a young and inexperienced team that is prone to making mistakes.
Regardless of those issues, both squads were still in the District 4 playoff mix when they met Friday night for a nonleague tilt inside The Jungle.
Line Mountain took a big step forward in those efforts to reach the postseason while Milton took a step back, as the Eagles captured a come-from-behind 56-51 victory.
"It was absolutely a good win for us. We came out and had a slow start, especially defensively. We had a talk in the locker room (at the half) about waking up and picking up the intensity," said Line Mountain coach Steve Kelley.
"We usually come out as a very physical team, but when you have eight fouls in the first half you can't play as physical as you'd like to, so that kind of got us scaling back out intensity and aggression on defense."
Milton (5-12) took advantage of those foul troubles by Line Mountain (4-10) in the first half, especially Xavier Miniuum, who made jumpers on back-to-back possessions at the end of the first period to give the Black Panthers a 12-10 lead.
Later, a deep 3-pointer by Minium 3 minutes into the second period pushed the Black Panthers' lead up to 19-10.
The Eagles' responded as Caden Lahr hit a jumper, stole the ball on Milton's ensuing possession before laying it in for four quick points. And when Rhett Klinger made a three-point play the hard way moments later before Maverick Bradigan nailed a trey, Line Mountain only trailed 21-20 with 2 minutes to go before the half.
But a couple of free throws and then a 3-pointer by Austin Gainer late in the period pushed Milton's lead back up to 26-20 at the half.
That advantage quickly evaporated when Line Mountain started the third period on a 7-0 run behind two buckets from Klinger to go up 27-26.
A trey by Minium ignited a 7-3 run to put Milton back in front, but Line Mountain held Milton to without a basket in the final 4 minutes of the third period.
During that time, the Eagles put together a 9-0 run to grab a 39-33 lead with one quarter left to play.
"In the second half we got some of our starters (who had foul trouble in the first half) back in," said Kelley. "They were able to take care of the ball a little bit better and finish their shots."
And even though Milton outscored Line Mountain 18-17 in the final period, the deficit proved to be too much. Six points from Riley Young and four each from Damien Fritchey and Klinger fueled the fourth for the Eagles.
Young finished with a game-high 21 for Line Mountain, plus Klinger added 11 and Lahr had 10. Klinger also had five steals, four rebounds and a block on the night.
"We definitely know that in order for us to win it has to be a complete team effort. We have to have contributors (all over the court). Even if they don't fill up the stat line, they have to be able to contribute on defense and box out - all the little things - and let the scorers do their scoring," said Kelley.
"It's been a very up-and-down year. We've lost a lot of close games, especially early in the season, and like with any team we've had a roster that's really in-and-out. Being a small school, when one guy goes out it's tough to find that depth."
Minium paced Milton with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals.
"We showed our youth pretty hard core there (in the third), and Line Mountain showed strength and they were composed under anything we threw at them press-wise," said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. "We really didn't create any turnovers, and we've been able to do that with other teams, but Line Mountain did a phenomenal job controlling any kind of pressure we threw at them."
Milton now has to get back at it in less than 24 hours as the Black Panthers host Warrior Run at 2:30 p.m. today. Which is a must-win for Milton.
"The season is on the line now. We're battling Midd-West for the final spot in 4A. We really showed our youth tonight, and we took a big step back in the focus," said Brandt.
Line Mountain 56, Milton 51
at Milton
Score by quarters
Line Mtn.;10;10;19;17 - 56
Milton;12;14;7;18 - 51
Line Mountain (4-10) 56
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2; Aiden Tressler 0 0-0 0; Riley Young 7 4-7 21; Damien Fritchey 3 2-2 9; Rhett Klinger 5 1-2 11; Brady Bingaman 0 0-0 0; Tharon Wagner 0 0-0 0; Maverick Bradigan 1 0-0 3; Caden Lahr 4 2-3 10. Totals: 21 9-14 56.
3-point goals: Young 3, Fritchey, Bradigan.
Milton (5-12) 51
Austin Gainer 4 0-0 9; Xavier Minium 6 3-3 17; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 2; Carter Lilley 4 0-1 8; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 2 1-2 7; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 4-6 51.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Brandt 2, Gainer.
