ERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg took the lead from the get-go over Jersey Shore and the Green Dragons never trailed as they took the Heartland-I road victrory Tuesday.

Lewisburg (6-3, 4-3 HAC-I) broke a 1-all tie with a pair of runs in the second inning. The Green Dragons later tallied three runs in the sixth to pad their lead.

Forrest Zelechoski got the complete-game win for Lewisburg, and Max Mitchell batted 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI to lead the Green Dragons offensively.

Lewisburg next plays at Shamokin today at 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg 7, Jersey Shore 1

at Jersey Shore

Lewisburg 120 003 1 — 7-5-0

Jersey Shore 100 000 0 — 1-5-3

Forrest Zelechoski and Shea Girton. J. Loomis, T. Bauder (6) and I. Carlin..

WP: Zelechoski. LP: Loomis.

Top Lewisburg hitter: Max Mitchell, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run scored.

Top Jersey Shore hitter: B. Laubach, 2-for-3.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County 11,

Lewisburg 3

LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons fell to the Huskies in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League matchup on Monday. Scoring goals for Lewisburg (3-5) were Ella Koontz, Elsa Fellon and Alyssa Coleman. In addition, Kam Hoyt made seven saves for the Green Dragons.

Postponements

The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.

Baseball

Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Softball

Lewisburg at Hughesville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA

Jersey Shore at Milton, postponed to TBA

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, cancelled

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, postponed to 4 p.m. Thursday

