MILTON — When Lewisburg took an early lead over Central Columbia in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal, the Blue Jays would put the full-court press on the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg couldn’t handle the pressure of Central’s defense as the Green Dragons fell to the No. 2-seeded Blue Jays, 48-18, in Tuesday’s game played in The Jungle at Milton Area High School.
But despite the loss, No. 6 Lewisburg (10-14) lives to play another day. The Green Dragons still have another shot at getting to the state tournament when they play top-seeded Shamokin in the consolation game at a site and time to be determined.
“We got a little bit of a lead there, but Central started pressing and it was tough on our girls,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We were just throwing the ball all over the place, and when we don’t get shots and you give (Central) shots it’s tough to get any momentum.
“Central is an aggressive team, and we just kind of backed away tonight,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
A 6-0 run by Lewisburg midway through the opening quarter — fueled by buckets from Elsa Fellon, Sophie Kilbride and Maria Bozella — gave the Green Dragons an 8-6 lead.
Central (18-6), however, answered with a three-pointer from Alyx Flick to result in a 10-8 lead, and the Blue Jays never looked back.
Lewisburg was then outscored 19-1 in the second period as Central led 29-9 at the half. And in the third, the Blue Jays held the Green Dragons to just four points to push their lead to 30 points (43-13).
And with a running clock in the fourth quarter, both teams emptied their bench as the game got out of hand.
Now Lewisburg has to shake off the loss and get ready for the consolation game against another tough opponent in Shamokin, which is likely sore after unexpectedly falling to Milton, 45-34, in the other semifinal.
The final between Milton and Central is also at a site and time to be determined.
“We still have another game — Friday or Saturday — for the right to play Dunmore (or whoever it is in the first round of states). I give credit to the girls. They worked hard all season just to be in this game,” said Sample. “They went up to Athens, which is a tough place to play, and they battled and worked hard (for the win). The defense we played in that game (a 21-18 win) — we didn’t play that defense tonight.
“When you turn the ball over and give up (18) offensive rebounds, (and then give up) second- and third-chance points and we’re not shooting the ball, you kind of shoot yourself in the leg,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Class 4A semifinal
At Milton Area High School
No. 2 Central Columbia 48, No. 6 Lewisburg 18
Lewisburg 8 1 4 5 — 18
Central 10 19 14 5 — 48
Lewisburg (10-14) 18
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-1 4; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Jillie Donner 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 1-2 3; Maria Bozella 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 2-5 18.
3-point goals: None.
Central Columbia (18-6) 48
Haley Bull 0 3-4 3; Ava Klingerman 1 1-2 3; Alyx Flick 2 2-2 7; Emmie Rowe 8 2-4 18; Caitlyn Weatherill 1 0-0 3; Maggie Vandermark 0 0-0 0; Avery Kissinger 0 0-0 0; Lindsey Bull 2 2-2 7; Maddy Blake 3 1-2 7; Jasmin Schlote 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-16 48.
3-point goals: Flick, Weatherill, L. Bull.
