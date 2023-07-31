TRENTON, N.J. — For the second night in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied to force sudden death and defeat the Trenton Thunder, sweeping the two-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark Sunday.
The Cutters offense was powered by home runs tonight as Will Fuenning collected two RBI with his fourth home run of the season. Jose Gonzalez homered for the fourth time of the year. EJ Taylor added his second homer of the year, also collecting two RBIs.
Williamsport started Shaun Gamelin and he went five and a third innings where he gave up six runs, five were earned, along with seven hits, walked five and collected four strikeouts.
James Reilly threw one and two thirds where he only surrendered a hit and two walks. Kaleb Sophy only faced three hitters where he walked two and hit a batter.
Mitchell Scott threw an inning where he gave up two hits and walk. Connor Langrell threw a perfect inning striking out two. Langrell also threw in Sudden Death where he forced the three outs needed for a Cutters win.
Williamsport (8-11) next hosts the West Virginia Bears at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. The game is Topps Tuesday, and BOGO Ticket Tuesday.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.