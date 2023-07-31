TRENTON, N.J. — For the second night in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters rallied to force sudden death and defeat the Trenton Thunder, sweeping the two-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark Sunday.

The Cutters offense was powered by home runs tonight as Will Fuenning collected two RBI with his fourth home run of the season. Jose Gonzalez homered for the fourth time of the year. EJ Taylor added his second homer of the year, also collecting two RBIs.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

