LEWISBURG — Robert A. Latour — who served as Bucknell’s swimming and diving coach from the inception of the program in 1956 until 1968 and director of athletics from 1968-1978 — has been posthumously elected to the Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame. A member of the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 1985, Latour led his men’s teams to six MAC championships (1960, 1963-65, 1967-68) as well as the 1964 NCAA College Division title.

Latour, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 85, is one of twelve 2023 inductees into the MAC Hall of Fame. He goes in alongside Frank Wolfgang (Delaware Valley coach and AD), Darnell Braswell (DeSales basketball), Maria Horning (Eastern volleyball), Bill Klika (FDU-Florham coach and AD), King Knox (Franklin & Marshall golf), Amanda Corroon Dolan (Gettysburg field hockey and lacrosse), Andy Enfield (Johns Hopkins basketball), Tracy Wartman (Moravian track and field), Ed Karpovich (Scranton golf and golf coach), Sarah Coste (Washington College field hockey and lacrosse), and Bret Trichilo (Wilkes football).

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.