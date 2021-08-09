Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 New York 56 55 .505 2½ Washington 50 62 .446 9 Miami 47 65 .420 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ Cincinnati 61 51 .545 5 St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ Chicago 52 61 .460 14½ Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 San Diego 64 49 .566 7½ Colorado 51 61 .455 20 Arizona 35 78 .310 36½
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 3, Atlanta 2 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2 Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3 Colorado 7, Miami 4 San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings San Diego 6, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0 Atlanta 5, Washington 4 Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4 Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5 Colorado 13, Miami 8 San Diego 2, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m. Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ Boston 65 49 .570 4 New York 61 50 .550 6½ Toronto 60 50 .545 7 Baltimore 38 72 .345 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 66 46 .589 _ Cleveland 54 55 .495 10½ Detroit 54 60 .474 13 Kansas City 48 62 .436 17 Minnesota 48 64 .429 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 66 46 .589 _ Oakland 64 48 .571 2 Seattle 59 54 .522 7½ Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 Texas 39 73 .348 27
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4 Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Oakland 12, Texas 3 Detroit 2, Cleveland 1 Houston 4, Minnesota 0 Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6 Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Toronto 9, Boston 8 Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5 Minnesota 7, Houston 5 Oakland 6, Texas 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Burrows 0-0), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 47 35 .573 — Toledo (Detroit) 46 37 .554 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 39 .530 3½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 41 42 .494 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 37 45 .451 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 47 .427 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 32 51 .386 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 30 .620 — Buffalo (Toronto) 49 32 .605 1 Worcester (Boston) 45 37 .549 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 13 Rochester (Washington) 33 46 .418 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 53 .354 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 35 .583 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 48 36 .571 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548 9½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 44 .476 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 50 .390 22½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 54 .349 26
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1 Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd. Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2 Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3 Durham 11, Memphis 5 Syracuse 2, Rochester 1 Omaha 13, Columbus 10 St. Paul 4, Louisville 2 Nashville 11, Toledo 1 Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1
Sunday’s Games
Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3 Rochester 7, Syracuse 6 Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3 Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6 Louisville 4, St. Paul 3 Columbus 4, Omaha 0 Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game Nashville 4, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 42 .475 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 46 .439 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 51 .393 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 27 56 .324 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 51 32 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 33 .598 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 45 37 .549 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 39 .536 6½ Richmond (San Francisco) 42 42 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 30 53 .361 21
Saturday’s Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 0 Richmond 1, Reading 0 Portland 9, Binghamton 5 Bowie 3, Somerset 1 Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4 Akron 12, Altoona 3
Sunday’s Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 4 Binghamton 5, Portland 0 Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5 Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings Somerset 7, Bowie 0 Richmond 2, Reading 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 3 2 .600 — Long Island 2 3 .400 1 Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1 York 1 4 .200 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 4 1 .800 — West Virginia 4 1 .800 — High Point 2 3 .400 2 Lexington 2 3 .400 2
Saturday’s Games
Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 2 Gastonia 12, Lexington 4 West Virginia 6, York 5 High Point 5, Long Island 2
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 6 West Virginia 7, York 5 Gastonia 14, Lexington 8 High Point 9, Long Island 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 6 p.m. Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores
Sunday at TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70 Purse: $10.5 Million Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses x-won playoff Final Round x-Abraham Ancer (550), $1,820,000 67-62-67-68_264 Sam Burns (258), $917,500 66-64-70-64_264 Hideki Matsuyama (258), $917,500 68-69-64-63_264 Harris English (140), $515,000 62-65-65-73_265 Daniel Berger (105), $380,667 66-67-67-66_266 Paul Casey (105), $380,667 68-66-65-67_266 Cameron Smith (105), $380,667 67-62-65-72_266 Bryson DeChambeau (86), $272,500 65-66-63-74_268 Will Zalatoris, $272,500 66-66-67-69_268 Dustin Johnson (76), $220,000 69-65-65-70_269 Ian Poulter (76), $220,000 64-66-67-72_269 Rory McIlroy (67), $186,500 72-66-66-66_270 Jordan Spieth (67), $186,500 71-69-63-67_270 Scottie Scheffler (62), $170,000 65-65-67-74_271 Robert MacIntyre, $155,500 69-67-68-68_272 Webb Simpson (58), $155,500 71-65-72-64_272 Tyrrell Hatton (51), $128,000 67-68-65-73_273 Billy Horschel (51), $128,000 68-67-66-72_273 Phil Mickelson (51), $128,000 69-66-70-68_273 Joaquin Niemann (51), $128,000 70-68-68-67_273 Louis Oosthuizen (51), $128,000 67-64-68-74_273 Matthew Wolff (51), $128,000 64-70-72-67_273 Patrick Cantlay (42), $105,000 71-67-69-67_274 Shane Lowry (42), $105,000 68-69-67-70_274 Kevin Na (42), $105,000 67-71-67-69_274 Sergio Garcia (35), $89,000 70-68-65-72_275 Collin Morikawa (35), $89,000 67-71-68-69_275 Ryan Palmer (35), $89,000 70-64-68-73_275 Aaron Rai, $89,000 70-67-71-67_275 Justin Thomas (35), $89,000 67-67-69-72_275 Cameron Champ (28), $77,000 71-72-65-68_276 Patrick Reed (28), $77,000 68-69-69-70_276 Lee Westwood (28), $77,000 67-69-69-71_276 Tony Finau (24), $69,500 69-65-69-74_277 Jason Kokrak (24), $69,500 67-68-68-74_277 Corey Conners (19), $59,000 67-69-69-73_278 Brian Harman (19), $59,000 70-69-69-70_278 Lucas Herbert, $59,000 69-70-70-69_278 Viktor Hovland (19), $59,000 73-65-69-71_278 Marc Leishman (19), $59,000 65-71-69-73_278 Carlos Ortiz (19), $59,000 64-69-73-72_278 Adam Scott (19), $59,000 74-66-70-68_278 Stewart Cink (14), $53,000 68-66-74-71_279 Brad Kennedy, $53,000 67-70-70-72_279 Ryosuke Kinoshita, $53,000 74-66-70-69_279 Tommy Fleetwood (11), $49,000 69-70-69-72_280 Jim Herman (11), $49,000 64-68-73-75_280 Sungjae Im (11), $49,000 70-70-67-73_280 Xander Schauffele (11), $49,000 69-73-70-68_280 Robert Streb (11), $49,000 71-66-71-72_280 Max Homa (9), $45,000 66-68-74-73_281 Matt Jones (9), $45,000 69-68-74-70_281 Wade Ormsby, $45,000 69-71-68-73_281 Brooks Koepka (7), $42,000 70-69-67-76_282 K.H. Lee (7), $42,000 68-74-70-70_282 Justin Rose (7), $42,000 69-69-69-75_282 Matt Fitzpatrick (6), $39,167 70-72-67-74_283 Lucas Glover (6), $39,167 71-73-66-73_283 Martin Laird (6), $39,167 68-69-69-77_283 Cam Davis (6), $38,000 68-72-73-72_285 Victor Perez, $37,500 71-69-71-76_287 Min Woo Lee, $37,000 67-75-74-72_288 Kevin Kisner (5), $36,500 67-72-71-79_289 Wilco Nienaber, $36,000 76-72-72-70_290 Si Woo Kim (5), $35,500 70-70-75-78_293
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Cleared 2B Domingo Leyba outright on waivers and assigned to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF J.D. Martinez and CF Jarren Duran from the COVID-19/related IL. Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19/related IL. Recalled RHP Luis Gill from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent 1B Chris Gittens to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Luis Gill to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after today’s game. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Daulton Jefferies to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Lucas Sims from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Brad Brach on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Justin Bruihl and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL. Sent 2B Gavin Lux to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Dylan File to Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jose Martinez to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned SS Thairo Estrada to Sacramento. Designated RHP Aaron Sanchez for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed Gs Josh Giddey and Tre Mann. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on injured reserve. Reinstated WR Rico Gafford and OL Shaq Calhoun from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Gage Cervenka. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Lorenzo Neal. Waived S Tedric Thompson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Graham Adomitis. Waived WR Gary Jennings with an injury designation. Signed LB Darius Leonard to a contract extension. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off waivers from Arizona. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Nick Keiser on the reserve/retired list. Signed G Bryan Witzmann. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived T Cole Boozer. COLLEGE MISSOURI — Named Desiree Reed-Francois director of intercollegiate athletics.
Auto racing
