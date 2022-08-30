Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7 Toronto 69 58 .543 8 Baltimore 67 60 .528 10 Boston 62 67 .481 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ Minnesota 66 61 .520 1½ Chicago 63 65 .492 5 Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ Detroit 50 78 .391 18
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _ Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ Texas 58 69 .457 23 Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26 Oakland 48 81 .372 34 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 82 47 .636 _ Atlanta 79 50 .612 3 Philadelphia 72 56 .563 9½ Miami 55 73 .430 26½ Washington 43 85 .336 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 54 .581 _ Milwaukee 68 59 .535 6 Chicago 55 74 .426 20 Cincinnati 50 77 .394 24 Pittsburgh 48 80 .375 26½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 89 38 .701 _ San Diego 70 59 .543 20 San Francisco 61 65 .484 27½ Arizona 59 67 .468 29½ Colorado 55 74 .426 35 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4 L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3 Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Houston 3, Baltimore 1 Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3 Detroit 9, Texas 8 Kansas City 15, San Diego 7 Seattle 4, Cleveland 0 Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings Minnesota 4, Boston 2 L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1 Washington 3, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0 Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7 Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3 Kansas City 15, San Diego 7 St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
TennisUS Open ResultsMondayAt USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis CenterNew YorkSurface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s SinglesFirst Round
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (16), Spain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1. Andy Murray, Britain, def. Francisco Cerundolo (24), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Quentin Halys, France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2. Tommy Paul (29), United States, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1. Yibing Wu, China, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (31), Georgia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (9), 6-1, 6-4. Emilio Nava, United States, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1. Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Maxime Cressy (30), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 5-1, ret. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (7), ret. Hugo Grenier, France, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Alex de Minaur (18), Australia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, def. Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Jack Draper, Britain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Botic Van de Zandschulp (21), Netherlands, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 2-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Brandon Holt, United States, def. Taylor Fritz (10), United States, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 7-6 (6). Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 6-2. Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Women’s SinglesFirst Round
