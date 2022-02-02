LEWISBURG — Short-handed Lewisburg tried its best to keep Jersey Shore leading scorer Peyton Dincher and the rest of the Bulldogs under wraps in Tuesday’s Heartland-I contest.
The Green Dragons held Dincher scoreless in the first half, but the freshman guard/forward found her shot after the break as Jersey Shore pulled out a 35-30 victory.
“We were a little short-handed tonight, so we went a little bit deeper in the bench and the girls stepped up and they worked hard,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample, who was without junior guards Maddie Still and Maddie Materne.
“In the first half we held their leading scorer scoreless, but in the second half she got free a little bit and hit some shots. I give their other players some credit. They stepped up and hit some shots in the first half to keep them going.
“I told the girls that I loved their effort and their hustle. They really got after it,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
With Dincher not hitting anything, Lewisburg (7-10, 7-7) took advantage to get out to a 14-12 lead at the half.
And although Sample didn’t have two of his junior guards available for Tuesday’s game, he still had junior guard Sophie Kilbride and sophomore guard Sydney Bolinsky.
Kilbride scored six of her team-high eight points in the first half, and she nailed a jumper late in the second quarter to give the Green Dragons a 14-12 lead at the half.
Bolinsky, on the other hand, was put in charge of guarding Dincher and was responsible in holding the Bulldog below her scoring average of 15.2 points per game.
“Sydney was phenomenal, and to me I love her stepping up (big) tonight,” said Sample. “I know she’s capable of playing that kind of defense, and now I can rotate people through the other team’s best player to give some of my other players some breaks.”
A 7-4 run by Jersey Shore to start the second half put the Bulldogs on top 19-18, but Kilbride got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup to put Lewisburg back on top.
But despite Bolinsky and Elsa Fellon following with buckets, Dincher sunk a 3-pointer right before time expired in the third to give Jersey Shore a 26-35 lead.
The Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the way, especially after Cailyn Schall knocked down a pair of shots to start the fourth to push the Bulldogs’ lead up to 30-24.
Adding to Lewisburg’s problems late in the game was the team’s inability to finish on its close shots. The Green Dragons made just three baskets in the final 6:30 of action, with the bulk of their misses coming near the hoop.
“If we made some of those it’s a completely different game,” said Sample. “I will say this, we do miss some shots but I have us at 20 offensive rebounds and they got after it, so it wasn’t one-and-done.
“I think once we get everyone back, I think this game will build some confidence in the younger girls (and say) that we can play with anybody, and we can hang with anybody,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Keeley Baker led the way with 12 rebounds for Lewisburg, plus Kilbride added 12 steals, eight rebounds and four assists; and Fellon chipped in five rebounds.
Next up for Lewisburg is a conference game at Midd-West on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and then an away game at Central Columbia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
And with only four more games before the end of the regular season, the Green Dragons could sure use another win or two to prepare for the District 4 playoffs.
“Hopefully we get some people coming back,” said Sample. “We know what we’re playing for, and we know what things look like. We’ll probably be a No. 5 seed in districts.
“So, we just got to keep getting better so when we get to the end of the season, we’re ready to go,” added Sample.
Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 30At Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 7 5 14 9 – 35 Lewisburg 6 8 10 6 – 30
Jersey Shore (10-6) 35
Peyton Dincher 4 3-3 13; Rayne Herritt 0 0-0 0; Cailyn Schall 4 0-0 10; Devon Walker 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 1 0-0 2; Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-2 4; Celia Shemory 2 0-1 4; Jaymisson Stellfox 0 0-0 0; Raechael Lorson 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
14 3-6 35.
3-point goals:
Dincher 2, Schall 2.
Lewisburg (7-10) 30
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-1 4; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 2 0-0 4; Maria Bozella 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-2 8; Anna Baker 1 2-2 4; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
14 2-5 30.
3-point goals: None.
