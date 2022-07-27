COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following evaluation at the Senior Nexus Championship and throughout last year, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Greg Drake and his staff have named the 2022-2023 U.S. Women’s National Team roster. This newly named 38-athlete squad is comprised of familiar names and a depth of experience, but also a mix of young, emerging talent.
Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School as well as a graduate of University of North Carolina, has been selected to the team.
“I continue to be impressed with the talented players coming through the Olympic Development Pathway,” commented Drake. “The Senior Nexus Championship is a very important opportunity for our future USWNT athletes to compete with and against our current international stars. Although it’s a selection event, it’s great to see the athletes support each other and work together to reach their potential. Our umpires, coaches and technical officials all did a fantastic job to make the event a success.”
Athletes participated in the Senior NXC from July 17 through July 22 at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center for four intense days of competition and two training days as the opportunity for selection was on the line. The pool of athletes consisted of top elite high school, collegiate and post-collegiate players and members of the 2021-22 U.S. Rise and U-21 Women’s National Teams, U.S. National Development Team and USWNT.
Leading the squad with the most international experience and caps is a trio of athletes in Mohnton’s Ashley Hoffman (86), Amanda Magadan (109) and York’s Lauren Moyer (101). They are joined by offensive threats Danielle Grega (59) from Kingston, and Chadds Ford’s Erin Matson (79) and well-known goalkeepers Kelsey Bing (46), Hershey’s Jenny Rizzo (6) and Kealsie Robles (28).
This is coupled by a handful of young, emerging talent, with many of those members previously involved with the Junior USWNT programs. Nathalie Friedman is the lone athlete that made the transition from the Development Team. She is joined by seven athletes who used their skills to jump from the junior ranks to the senior squad in Mia Abello; Mount Joy’s Mackenzie Allessie, who was on the USWNT in 2019; Millersville’s Emma DeBerdine; Ryleigh Heck, named 2022 Senior NXC Young Player of the Tournament; and Caroline Ramsey. Plus two more, and who are also the youngest athletes named to the team, in Olivia Bent-Cole (3) from Philadelphia and Josie Hollamon, a member of the 2021 Rise USWNT, both at 17 years of age.
Four athletes who have been added to the squad were invited to a portion of the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League season in Bent-Cole, Sanne Caarls (11), Natalie Konerth and Fleetwood’s Meredith Sholder (5).
Greenwood Area High School graduate Paityn Wirth has also been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“I believe the USWNT is now in the strongest position it has been for a number of years,” added Drake. “With the Pan American Games 15 months away, we continue to build strongly toward Olympic qualification.”
All United States based USWNT athletes will report for the first centralized training camp on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. Trainings and onboarding activities will take place all week through Thursday, Aug. 4. The USWNT will partake in the fourth season of the FIH Hockey Pro league, which begins Nov. 3, but USA will have their first contest on Feb. 17, 2023.
