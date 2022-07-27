Cassie Sumfest

Lewisburg Area High School graduate Cassie Sumfest is seen in action for the USWNT during the FIH field hockey pro league this past summer.

 Provided by World Sport Pics Bert van der Toorn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following evaluation at the Senior Nexus Championship and throughout last year, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Greg Drake and his staff have named the 2022-2023 U.S. Women’s National Team roster. This newly named 38-athlete squad is comprised of familiar names and a depth of experience, but also a mix of young, emerging talent.

Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School as well as a graduate of University of North Carolina, has been selected to the team.

