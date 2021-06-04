During the recent scholastic baseball season, neither Lewisburg nor Mifflinburg had the type of year that each team was expecting to have.
Now, select players from both programs will get a chance at a do-over as the 2021 Susquehanna Valley American Legion League campaign has gotten underway.
For Mifflinburg Post 410, Jacob Golomboski has taken over the managerial reins from Tom Cooper, who hung up the spikes following his team’s PA American Legion Division II state title in 2019.
Golomboski, a 2005 Mifflinburg High grad and former player and assistant coach for the Wildcats and Post 410, gave his players plenty of time off prior to the start of the Legion season just so they could put the past few months behind them.
“I gave them time off from the end of the high school season until now just to get them to forget about the season, and to get them to enjoy playing baseball again,” said Golomboski.
“I think a lot of good things happened during the high school season. Being a younger group, they really came around towards the end. At the end of the season, they found some success and I think they can carry that into the Legion season.”
Luke Smith over at Lewisburg is ready and raring to get going along with his players, especially when a promising season a year ago never materialized due to everything being shut down by COVID-19.
“I would say we are all excited to get going. Not having a season last year, it was pretty disappointing because we had a pretty good team aligned,” said Smith. “But this year we have a couple of kids from Milton coming over.
“There was no season last year, but we’re more excited than ever to get back into (playing baseball again) this summer,” added Lewisburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg Post 410
Although only Gavin Martin (P/IF), Colin Miller (OF) and Ethan Hoy (IF) are back from that 2019 state champion team, Golomboski will have several starters from the high school varsity and jayvee teams playing considerable roles this year.
But first, those players need to find their love of the game again, along with their killer instinct on the diamond.
“I don’t want to undersell the year, but as young as the players are I want them to find the passion (for the game) because they have a long career ahead of them,” said Golomboski. “Legion games are grinders, and my goal is to find a way to win the close ones. I want the guys to create a baseball culture again where they fight to win, and just find a way to win.”
Along with Martin, Miller and Hoy, Mifflinburg’s other varsity players expected to have a big impact this summer include Cade Dressler (1B/P), Liam Church (SS/2B), Zach Wertman (SS/3B) and Lucas Whittaker (C/P).
“I think its huge and great for Cade (to play this summer) and he needs to swing the bat. At the next level (at Virginia Commonwealth University) he won’t be able to (hit) that much. He’s come a long way with his hitting, and he hit very well this season and I’m excited for him to be one of our key bats,” said Golomboski.
“Martin didn’t pitch for us in the high school season, but he’s pitched for us in the past (in Legion) and did well. I’m looking for him to get a lot of time along with Luke Rokavec and Derek Hackenburg. Martin has a really strong arm, and he’s a good team leader. He hit well during the High school season, and he has that bulldog mentality that you want in a pitcher, too.”
Zach Wertman, Lucas Whittaker and Liam Church are other holdovers from the high school varsity team who were all playing well towards the end of the season.
“Whittaker really came on hot at the end of the year, and he’s a big kid who can hit for power. Church really came on at the end of the year and his bat got going,” said Golomboski. “They all came to life at the end of the year. Once the pressure was off, they played better.
“Now, they get to play carefree baseball again,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Among the jayvee players expected to make an impact include Rokavec and Hackenburg.
“Our jayvee team had a lot of success, and Rokavec and Hackenburg will find a role. Rokavec and Hackenburg really had some success pitching on the jayvee team, and Derek hit really well, too,” said Golomboski. “I want to see improvement on batting averages from the high school season. I want to see growth, and the young pitcher development I want to see as well.
“There’s a lot of talent at Mifflinburg and I thought they would’ve had a better year. They had those mental problems, but they were growing, and I think they are ready for the season. They really came around at the end of the season.”
Lewisburg Post 182
With a lineup bolstered by a total of six players from Milton – Colton Rearick (IF/P), Wyatt Parker (C), Ethan Russell (1B/P), Garrett Russell (OF/P), Andrew Rohrer (OF/P) and Luke Reitz (OF/P) – Lewisburg’s manager has high expectations for his squad.
We’re definitely going to surprise a lot of teams. Baseball is up in the area. Mifflinburg, Bloomsburg, Danville, they have all been really good and they are all going to bring it this year,” said Smith. “This year we are going to be in every game, but it just depends on if our fielding holds up. And if we don’t walk too many people and we limit our errors, then we have a chance.
“We want to be above .500 and get in the playoffs – that’s our goal at least,” added Lewisburg’s manager.
Among those players from Milton, Ethan and Garrett Russell, as well as Reitz will factor into the pitching rotation this season. However, all six can play various positions.
“Those six, they are definitely going to be very valuable. I’ve been impressed with how they hit the ball; they are line drive hitters, which is big because we have a field with no outfield fence,” said Smith. “They are our swiss army knives and they can play multiple positions, and we have a couple of lefties in the bunch (Ethan Russell and Reitz), and it’s good to have a couple of lefties on the mound. Plus, Parker is a catcher and you can never have too many catchers, especially on a hot day.”
Among the players from Lewisburg’s varsity baseball team, Forrest Zelechoski and Joel Myers will lead the pitching staff while Jack Landis (CF) and Owen Arndt (OF) will be the key guys at the plate for Post 182.
“You’ll be seeing Forrest a lot in the top of our rotation, and Joel Myers, who pitched a little during the high school season. Myers is impressive, but not a big guy and he won’t blow it by you. Though he does a good job playing the pitchers’ mind game,” said Smith.
“At the plate, I would say look for Landis and Arndt, who’s coming back. Owen won’t do too much pitching, but he’ll hit. John Hoffman (3B) has been impressing me lately, and so is Kajden Majcher (Utility/P). The guys need to hit well, limit their strikeouts and make (opposing teams) make plays, and if we do that, we are going to win a lot of games.”
But, limiting the big innings by other teams and playing good, fundamental baseball should go a long way for Lewisburg against the other teams in the league: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Williamsport.
“We need to limit the big innings and keep the momentum in our dugout, and good things can happen. We just need to stay calm, cool and collected and good things will go our way,” said Smith.
“We’re going to be fundamentally sound, we’re going to throw the ball to the right place, make the play when we need to and we’re going to bunt well and be a scrappy team. Not too many guys are going to look at us a the favorites, but we are a real scrappy bunch that is willing to do what it takes to win games.”
Mifflinburg Post 410
Manager: Jacob Golomboski, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Cory Dorman and Gerry Lloyd.
Home field: Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School field.
Roster: Liam Church, SS/2B; Ethan Hoy, 3B/2B; Derek Hackenburg, 1B/3B/P; Lucas Whittaker, C/P; Colin Miller, CF; Zach Wertman, SS/3B; Tanner Zimmerman, OF; Jarrett Miller, OF; Gage Ritter, OF; Luke Rokavec, P/OF; Hunter Dressler, 1B; Nathan Chambers, OF; Gabe Stetler, C/OF; Cade Dressler, 1B/P; Gavin Martin, P/3B/1B.
Lewisburg Post 182
Manager: Luke Smith, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches: Aaron Hoover and Don Leitzel.
Home field: Kelly Township Fields.
Roster: James Alexander III, OF; Gehrig Baker, 2B/SS; Kaiden Wagner, 2B/P; Owen Arndt, OF; Jack Landis, OF/P; Shea Girton, C; Joel Myers, SS/P; John Hoffman, 3B; Luke Reitz, OF/P; Mark Walsh, Utility/P; Wyatt Parker, C; Garrett Russell, OF/P; Ethan Russell, 1B/P; Drew Rohrer, OF/P; Colton Rearick, IF/P; Forrest Zelechoski, 1B/P; Kadyn Magyar, Utility/P; Noah Cook, SS
