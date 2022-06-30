MILTON — Mifflinburg’s 9-11 All-Star baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to come back and beat Lewisburg, 8-5, in a District 13 elimination bracket game played Wednesday at Brown Avenue Park.
Mifflinburg trailed by a run after Lewisburg scored four times in the top of the fifth on a two-run single from Gavin Grozier and a two-run double from Owen Mowery.
A Louis Owens infield single produced three runs for Mifflinburg in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaine Klose scored on Owens’ hit, and on the ensuing throw Jackson Boyer and Coy Gemberling both scored to give Mifflinburg an 8-5 lead, and the win.
Klose closed out the victory for Mifflinburg by pitching the final 1.2 innings in relief of starter Dylan Catherman.
Owens finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and a run scored to lead Mifflinburg.
Elijah Briskie batted 2-for-2 and had a walk and a run scored, plus Vic Gutkowski batted 2-for-4 and had an RBI, plus Grozier finished 1-for-1 with a walk, 2 RBI and a run scored.
Mifflinburg stays alive in the tournament, and the team plays Danville at 8 p.m. Friday.
District 13 Little League
9-11 Baseball
At Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 5
Lewisburg 000 140 – 5-9-2
Mifflinburg 400 04x – 8-9-1
WP: Dylan Catherman. LP: Hunter Crabb.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Vik Gutkowski, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Cole Anselmo, 1-for-4, run scored; Josh Martin, 1-for-4; Crabb, 1-for-2, walk, run; Aidan Wooden-Enyeart, walk, run; Gavin Grozier, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run; Elijah Briskie, 2-for-2, walk, run; Owen Mowery, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Coy Gemberling, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored, RBI; Louis Owens, 3-for-3, walk, 4 RBI, run; Jaxon Robatin, 1-for-3, run; Dylan Catherman, 1-for-3, run; Matthew Weikel, 1-for-1, 2 walks, RBI, run; Kaine Klose, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Jackson Boyer, walk, run; Brayden Francis, walk; Myles Mast, 1-for-2, RBI.
Other scores:
8-10 Baseball
Milton 23, Danville 0
Lewisburg 14, Snyder County 6
American Legion
Mifflinburg 15,
Lewisburg 0
MILLMONT — A full strength Mifflinburg team was no match for an undermanned Lewisburg squad as Post 410 cruised to a four-inning victory at the Field of Dreams.
Mifflinburg (8-4) batted around and posted a seven-run inning to open the game. First, Cyruss Scholvin hit an RBI single before Tanner Zimmerman and Nathan Chambers followed with a pair of two-run singles.
Later, a seven-run fourth put the game away for Post 410. Scholvin and Lucas Whittaker both hit two-run doubles in the frame, plus Lane Hook finished the rout with an RBI single.
“We got 11 hits tonight, so we did hit the ball,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “Six of our nine players got hits in the game, with four of them (Chambers, Scholvin, Hook, Zimmerman) getting multiple hits.
“Chambers, who didn’t start on the high school’s varsity team, is lighting it up this summer,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “Hook hasn’t broken out so far this season, but this is by far his best game of the season.”
On the mound, starter Lucas Whittaker got the win for Mifflinburg after pitching 1.1 innings with three strikeouts. Lucas Kurtz and Maison Irvin also pitched for Post 410, and they combined for eight total strikeouts versus Lewisburg (3-9).
“It was a good showing. Our guys really did play well, but Lewisburg helped us also,” said Golomboski of the lopsided final score.
Mifflinburg finishes the regular season today at home against Danville at 5:45 p.m.
Post 410 has qualified for the American Legion playoffs, which are slated to start next week.
“It’s good to get another win, and I think the boys are gaining confidence in each other,” said Golomboski. “It’s a lot of fun coaching this group. They hustle, they work hard, and they play as a team.”
Mifflinburg 15, Lewisburg 0 (4 inn.)
At Mifflinburg
Lewisburg 000 0 – 0-3-1
Mifflinburg 710 7 – 15-10-1
Mark Walsh, Evan Frederick (2) and Shea Girton. Lucas Whittaker, Lucas Kurtz (2), Maison Irvin and Birch Harvey.
WP: Whittaker. LP: Walsh.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-2; Girton, 1-for-1; Frederick, walk; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-2.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Nathan Chambers, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cyruss Scholvin 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI, run; L. Whittaker, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Lane Hook, 2-for-2, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Kurtz, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Jack Whittaker, 3 walks, 2 runs; Tanner Zimmerman, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run.
