WILLIAMSPORT – After a cavalcade of firsts, including becoming the first Lycoming College women’s basketball team’s first MAC Scholar Athlete and D3hoops.com All-Region selection, senior Erica Lutz has earned the college’s Most Outstanding Female Athlete award.
After the team lost 58 percent of its scoring to graduation at the end of 2020, there was no doubt that two-time all-conference selection Lutz was going to be central to the Warriors’ plans during the 2020-21 season.
Indeed, she led the Warriors in the first event on campus to end the COVID-19 pause, posting 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 60-41 win over FDU-Florham. She also led the Warriors in scoring and rebounding in all five other games the Warriors played.
Lutz was the first Warrior in program history to lead the conference in both scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, and rebounding, pulling down 11.3 boards a game, in the same year. She also finished second in the league in field goal percentage, sixth in free throw percentage and blocked shots and seventh in assists, the only player in the conference in the top 10 in all those categories.
Lutz was a First Team All-MAC Freedom selection, the third all-conference accolade of her career, and then added Second Team D3hoops.com All-Mid-Atlantic/Atlantic Region accolades.
The Bernville, Pa., native finished her career with 901 points, crossing the 900-point plateau with her last bucket of the season against Stevenson on March 18. The 6-0 forward was the fourth player in program history to reach 25 career double-doubles and also finished her career with a program-best .527 field goal percentage. She is also second in program history with 138 blocked shots and sixth with 671 rebounds.
On top of all that, Lutz was named the MAC Scholar Athlete and the ecology major was a three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and a member of the Kigh Alpha Sigma Athletics Honor Society.
