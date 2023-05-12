MUNCY — Lewisburg first-year coach Evan Lepovetsky saw everything he wanted to see during Thursday’s District 4 Team Tennis final against Central Columbia, except for his team to come away with a victory.
For the fourth time in the last five years, Central Columbia has ended Lewisburg’s season in the district playoffs.
The No. 2-seeded Blue Jays got a decisive three-set win at No. 1 doubles to secure a 3-2 triumph over the top-seeded Green Dragons at Muncy Junior/Senior High School and claim their fifth straight team title — the third one at the expense of Lewisburg.
“I think that’s exactly what we wanted to see out of some good competition. We didn’t come out of it today (with a victory), but if you play a different day, it could’ve been totally opposite,” said Lepovetsky. “That just really shows the tenacity and all the practices that the student-athletes from both teams put in, and it showed up on the court today.
“The loss does hurt, but at the same time I’m just glad that I was able to see some great tennis out of both teams today. I think both teams made District 4 proud today,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
With the match tied at two wins apiece, the contest came down to No. 1 doubles.
Lewisburg’s tandem of Sarthak Vishwakarma and Alexey Rosenberg opened with a 6-3 win in the first set, but Central’s duo of Adam Lang and Elias Hosler bounced back with a 6-3 win to send the match into a third set.
By this point, the other matches had wrapped up and everything rode on the outcome of the third set.
But not even a throng of Lewisburg (17-2) players and supporters cheering loudly around the court was able to rally Vishwakarma and Rosenberg to victory, as the duo saw Lang and Hosler reel off four straight wins to wrest control of the match before taking a 6-2 win.
“I think maybe the mental toughness of knowing what it takes to get here and to finish strong like my first doubles did, I think that proved to be the deciding factor in it,” said Central Columbia coach Kevin Flynn, whose team improved to 17-0. “I’m just so proud of what they were able to do. I mean, it’s one thing to talk about, but then to put it in action is awesome.”
Flynn knew that following the outcome of the District 4 Singles Tournament, where Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco IV and Will Cecchini beat Central’s top two players in Luke Hottenstein and Matt Getz, those two matches would likely go the Green Dragons’ way Thursday.
However, Flynn also knew that his Blue Jays had the edge in the remaining three matches, and that’s exactly how it played out.
Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Luke Saracoglu and Dayan Petryshak took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Daniel Ren and Grant Rowe to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.
Cecchini’s 6-0, 6-2 win over Getz at No. 2 singles tied the match, but Central’s Dom Valentino got a 6-0, 6-3 win over Greyson Azeredo at No. 3 singles before Monaco knotted up the score once again following his 6-3, 6-2 victory over Hottenstein.
“We knew their top two players are exceptional athletes, but give the whole team credit — they made us play better,” said Flynn. “But I have confidence in the back of our lineup that if we did end up losing those first two matches, that the rest of the guys would come together and rally.
“This team has such a grit and toughness about them, that it’s almost like they thrive under pressure, and it showed here in the last point,” Flynn added. “I feel like after the first set, it took them a little bit to loosen up. They were playing tight, and they had to feel out their opponents — it takes a little bit to get used to your opponent — but once they did, they weren’t looking back.”
Despite the loss, Lepovetsky is optimistic about his team’s future.
The Green Dragons lose just two seniors from the team (Azeredo and Ren), so the future is definitely bright for the green and white.
“It’s exciting just to see these guys come this far. They were 11-7 last year (and lost to Montoursville in the quarterfinals), and they said they knew they could be better. And my goal was to coach them up and give them the opportunity to play today, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for doing that,” said Lepovetsky.
“The sky is the limit for both teams. I know my team is excited for the next match, and we’re all ready for doubles (this weekend) and next season to do it all again. I congratulate (my players) for all the hard work and efforts they put in, and we’ll be back next year.”
District 4 Team Tennis Championship
at Muncy High School
No. 2 Central Columbia 3, No. 1 Lewisburg 2
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Luke Hottenstein, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Matt Getz, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Adam Lang-Elias Hosler (CC) def. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Luke Saracoglu-Damyan Petryshak (CC) def. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe, 6-2, 6-3.
