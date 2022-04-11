SELINSGROVE — Believing in his training methods and packing a solid tactical approach as he toed the starting line, Ryan Bickhart didn’t know how things would play out.
Yet the Milton sophomore had a mighty good idea just which runners he had to stay close to throughout the fourth and final heat of the 1,600-meter run and, if Bickhart stuck to his plan, he was certain the results would be favorable.
And, as it turned out, things couldn’t have unfolded any better.
Hanging with Hughesville’s Morgan Gavitt for most of the race, Bickhart grabbed the lead as the final lap played out, created just enough separation and crossed the finish line first as the steady Black Panther claimed gold in the 1,600 at the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic in less-than-favorable conditions Saturday afternoon.
A bit later, Bickhart capped his day by capturing the top prize in the 3,200-meter run by cracking 10 minutes for the first time in his varsity career.
Bickhart also established personal bests in the 1,600 (4:30.29) and 3,200 (9:53.49).
With intermittent rain — even sleet — buffeting Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium at various times while the a fairly strong yet steady breeze made things damp and chilly, Bickhart shrugged off conditions that would have made a mail carrier squirm.
Yet Bickhart soldiered on.
“I had faith in the training that my coaches have put me through would work,” the pleased Bickhart admitted. “And if I did what I needed to do, I could get the job done.”
Upon overhearing that Gavitt planned to up the pace quickly, Bickhart ducked into second place midway through the opening lap and stayed there as Gavitt continued to lead. Then, on the backstretch of the final circuit, Bickhart made his move.
“I knew if I sat on the kid from Hughesville, it would be good and I could get a good time,” Bickhart said. “I didn’t necessarily believe I was going to win, but I just kept testing it and kept believing and believing, had support from family and friends. After 1,200 meters, almost (1,500), I went and I gave it everything I had.”
While Bickhart’s tactical approach resulted in him winning by nearly two seconds — Mifflinburg’s Collin Dreese was third (4:42.12) — he had no idea he’d set a PR.
“No, I didn’t know what we ran,” said Bickhart, who clocked 4:50 earlier in the week in Milton’s dual-meet success at Montoursville. “I couldn’t do the math in my head when my coaches were giving me splits. I did not realize we were that fast.”
Bickhart’s time in the 3,200 — he took the lead on lap 7 and brought it home — whacked some 15 seconds off his previous best.
Milton’s Xzavier Minium also had a successful day, clearing 6-0 for the second time in a handful of days en route to a victory in the high jump. The Black Panthers’ Connor Snyder was third in the javelin with a career-best throw of 154-2.
Mifflinburg’s Carter Breed cracked 20 feet in the long jump for the first time, his effort (20-4) leading to a third-place finish. Josh Antonyuk reached the podium three times, scoring thirds in the shot put (45-10) and discus (134-9) and a fourth in the javelin (149-10). Antonyuk’s distance in the shot was a personal best.
Warrior Run’s Nathan McCormack narrowly missed a gold in the triple jump, falling by just under four inches (41-6.75) to Bloomsburg’s Nasir Heard.
On the girls’ side, Milton’s Janae Bergey was able to accomplish what she’d hoped to accomplish when Saturday began. While victories in the 100 (12.98) and 200 (27.15) led to the Black Panthers’ senior tucking more hardware into her well-traveled backpack, Bergey also ran a leg on the 400-meter relay unit that wound up third.
“The goal’s always to win, but coming in I wasn’t sure who I was up against,” Bergey said. “I knew I had a shot. I’ve been working hard, my coaches have been great, but I didn’t have any expectations. … The goal’s just to keep getting better, keep improving, hoping to hit those times at the end of the year.”
Prepping for Wednesday’s PHAC Division II showdown at Lewisburg, Milton also claimed the top two spots in the javelin behind Morgan Reiner and Mackenzie Lopez.
Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber grabbed a second in the 300-meter hurdles, but she was extremely pleased with her PR (17.15) in the 100 hurdles. The Wildcats’ Ella Shuck, meanwhile, finished fourth in the triple jump (31-10).
Warrior Run put two competitors on the podium, as Sage Dunkleberger popped a PR (11:44.80) while finishing fourth in the 3,200 and Aurora Cieslukowski cleared 8-0 to take sixth in the pole vault.
Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic
Saturday at Selinsgrove Area High School
Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium
(No team scores; top six finishers awarded medals)
BOYS
100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 10.98; 2. Cameron Sims, Williamsport, 10.99; 3. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.26; 4. Joniel Bruno, Shikellamy, 11.38; 5. Emanuel Pombor, Williamsport, 11.44; 6. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 11.48.
200: 1. Cameron Sims, Williamsport, 22.25; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 22.90; 3. Xzavier Minium, Milton 23.23; 4. Chris Aviles, Milton, 23.34; 5. Logan Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 23.42; 6. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 23.73.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 50.90; 2. Tim Gale, Shikellamy, 51.87; 3. Andres Quintana, Loyalsock, 52.53; 4. Donovan Goundie, Selinsgrove, 53.36; 5. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 53.38; 6. Ben Delbaugh, Shamokin, 53.49.
800: 1. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 2:02.29; 2. Zane Cassell, Greenwood, 2:03.93; 3. Santino Carapelluci, Shamokin, 2:04.77; 4. Ryan Williams, Shikellamy, 2:04.78; 5. Jarrett Lee, Selinsgrove, 2:05.26; 6. Dylan Way, Elk Lake, 2:06.85.
1600: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 4:30.29; 2. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:32.05; 3. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:42.12; 4. Zane Cassell, Greenwood, 4:42.88; 5. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:43.29; 6. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy, 4:48.63.
3200: 1. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:53.49; 2. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 9:57.20; 3. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 10:18.68; 4. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 10:22.59; 5. Sam Hennett, Shikellamy, 10:23.07; 6. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 10:23.16.
110HH: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.28; 2. Carter Smink, Shamokin, 15.80; 3. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.89; 4. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 15.91; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 16.42; 6. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.62.
300IH: 1. Carter Smink, Shamokin, 42.01; 2. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 42.45; 3. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 42.47; 4. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy, 43.55; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 43.57; 6. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 44.01.
4x100 Relay: 1. Williamsport, 43.60; 2. Shikellamy, 44.62; 3. Mount Carmel, 44.86; 4. Selinsgrove, 45.54; 5. Mifflinburg (Dan Reimer, Carter Breed, Arnold Troup, Ben Reitz), 45.76; 6. Central Columbia, 46.64.
4x400 Relay: 1. Shikellamy, 3:34.95; 2. Shamokin, 3:35.82; 3. Selinsgrove, 3:36.65; 4. Jersey Shore, 3:38.04; 5. Hughesville, 3:38.99; 6. Williamsport, 3:42.04.
4x800 Relay: 1. Hughesville, 8:23.45; 2. Shikellamy, 8:33.53; 3. Midd-West, 8:38.83; 4. Williamsport, 8:44.56; 5. Jersey Shore, 8:44.83; 6. Shamokin, 8:45.53.
High jump: 1. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 6-0 (fewer misses); 2. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 6-0; 3. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 5-10; 4. (tie) Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia and Lane Yoder, Mifflinburg, 5-8; 6. (tie) Donte Cook, Milton and Michael Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 2. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 12-0; 3. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 11-6; 4. Wade Alleman, Shamokin, 11-0; 5. Andy Hallman, Shikellamy, 11-0; 6. Gavin Reed, Williamsport, 10-6.
Long jump: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 22-1; 2. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport, 21-1.50; 3. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg, 20-4; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 19-10; 5. Nate Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 19-9; 6. Nate Aument, Selinsgrove, 19-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 41-10; 2. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 41-6.75; 3. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 41-3; 4. Nolan Oswald, Wyalusing, 40-2; 5. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock, 40-0.50; 6. Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel, 39-8.
Shot put: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 47-3; 2. Eric Zalar, Shamokin, 45-11.50; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 45-10; 4. Alex Geiser, Shikellamy, 45-9; 5. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 45-4.50; 6. Carter Bennett, Greenwood, 45-0.
Discus: 1. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 154-9; 2. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 144-8; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 134-9; 4. Riley Macaluso, Shamokin, 131-3; 5. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 125-10; 6. Ethan Turber, Shikellamy, 125-10.
Javelin: 1. Aiden Shay, Selinsgrove, 165-9; 2. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 155-5; 3. Connor Snyder, Milton, 154-2; 4. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 149-10; 5. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 149-9; 6. Riley Macaluso, Shamokin, 148-6.
GIRLS
100: 1. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.98; 2. (tie) Devon Walker, Jersey Shore and Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 13.27; 4. (tie) Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia and Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 13.32; 6. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.33.
200: 1. Janae Bergey, Milton, 27.10; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 27.38; 3. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 27.44; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 27.55; 5. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 27.63; 6. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.92.
400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 1:00.03; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:01.93; 3. Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 1:02.24; 4. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:02.41; 5. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:03.24; 6. Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:03.44.
800: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:24.71; 2. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:25.66; 3. Emily Fry, Selinsgrove, 2:27.90; 4. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 2:29.57; 5. Emma Bronson, Athens, 2:31.34; 6. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:33.01.
1600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:14.41; 2. Krista Jones, Elk Lake, 5:29.25; 3. Sara Bronson, Athens, 5:33.09; 4. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:35.12; 5. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 5:41.12; 6. Emma Bronson, Athens, 5:42.33.
3200: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:12.93; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:24.26; 3. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:42.01; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 11:44.80; 5. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 12:04.88; 6. Sara Bronson, Athens, 12:07.17.
100H: 1. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.99; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 17:01; 3. (tie) Camryn Pyle, Midd-West and Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 17.13; 5. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 17.15; 6. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville, 17.39.
300H: 1. Hannah Walker, Athens, 49.49; 2. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 49.58; 3. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 50.64; 4. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 50.75; 5. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 50.77; 6. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 50.88.
4x100 Relay: 1. Central Columbia, 51.39; 2. Shikellamy, 52.16; 3. Milton, 52.17; 4. Jersey Shore, 52.85; 5. Bloomsburg, 52.93; 6. Mifflinburg, 53.05.
4x400 Relay: 1. Central Columbia, 4:09.73; 2. Selinsgrove, 4:12.68; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13.19; 4. Hughesville, 4:20.31; 5. Williamsport, 4:21.74; 6. Athens, 4:22.66.
4x800 Relay: 1. Shikellamy, 10:08.05; 2. Selinsgrove, 10:26.27; 3. Southern Columbia, 10:27.84; 4. Elk Lake, 10:28.87; 5. Danville, 10:39.90; 6. Hughesville, 10:44.58.
High jump: 1. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 4-10 (fewer misses); 2. Hannah Ely, Wyalusing, 4-10; 3. (tie) Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia and Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy, 4-8; 5. (tie) Emma Rolston, Greenwood and Rayne Beishline, Central Columbia, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 2. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 9-0; 3. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 8-6; 4. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 8-6; 5. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 8-0; 6. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 8-0.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-3.75; 2. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 15-7; 3. Mya Thompson, Athens, 15-5.50; 4. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 15-4.75; 5. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 15-4.25; 6. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 15-1.75.
Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-8.50; 2. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 34-5; 3. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 32-9.25; 4. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg, 31-10; 5. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 31-7; 6. Alyssa Heckman, Midd-West, 30-10.75.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-10; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 36-9; 3. (tie) Brianna Massey, Shikellamy and Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 34-1.50; 5. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 32-5; 6. Anita Shek, Milton, 32-1.
Discus: 1. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 94-10; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 93-6; 3. Olivia Bartlow, Athens, 93-0; 4. Brianna Massey, Shikellamy, 91-5; 5. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 89-6; 6. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 89-2.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 118-8; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 113-6; 3. Valerie Badger, Montoursville, 112-9; 4. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport, 107-7; 5. Melanie Minnier, Shikellamy, 102-5; 6. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 101-9.
