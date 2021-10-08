MILTON — Ryen Roush and Mackenzie Lopez scored in the first and second halves, respectively, to lead Milton’s girls soccer team to a 2-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory over Southern Columbia on Thursday.
Lopez also had the assist on Roush’s goal, and Janae Bergey got the helper on Lopez’s tally for Milton (9-2-1, 6-1 HAC-II).
Defensively for the Black Panthers, Mo Reiner made 13 saves to get the shutout. One of Reiner’s saves came on a Loren Gehret penalty kick at the 20:20 mark of the second half.
Milton will next host Wyalusing at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 1
Williamsport 1 (2 OT)
WILLIAMSPORT — Sophie Kilbride scored the game-tying goal early in the second half for the Green Dragons, who weren’t able to punch in the deciding goal against the Millionaires and the HAC-I contest ended in a deadlock.
McKenna Meadows made six saves to help keep the game tied for Lewisburg (3-4-3, 2-1-2 HAC-I), which next plays at Minersville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 1, Williamsport 1 (2 OT)at WilliamsportScoringSecond half
Will-Ava Matz, assist Sarina Beiter, 36:20; Lew-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 36:03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-1; Saves:
Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 6; Williamsport (Adelia Engle), 14.
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg 2
Hughesville 1
HUGHESVILLE — Anthony Serrano’s goal with 9 minutes remaining in regulation broke a tied ballgame and lifted the Wildcats to the nonleague win over the Spartans.
Madden Schnure scored off an Ashton Breed assist to put Mifflinburg (4-7-1) on the board just 1 minute into the game. Deigo Herrera assisted on Serrano’s tally.
Mifflinburg next plays at Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 2, Hughesville 1at HughesvilleScoringFirst half
Miff-Madden Schnure, assist Ashton Breed, 39:00; Hugh-Bob Thomas, unassisted, 27:00.
Second half
Miff-Anthony Serrano, assist Deigo Herrera, 9:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 9-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-5; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 3; Hughesville, 8.
Cross country
Mifflinburg boys sweep/girls get swept
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats placed all of their scoring runners inside the top 10 to sweep their home tri-meet against Southern Columbia and Central Mountain.
Josh Reimer placed third in 19:40 to lead Mifflinburg, and following close behind were Daniel Walter (4th, 19:40) and Ben Reimer (5th, 20:09).
In the girls race, Emma Hyder placed sixth in 23:05 and Marissa Allen was seventh in 23:39 to lead Mifflinburg.
BoysMifflinburg 20, Southern Columbia 39Mifflinburg 20, Central Mountain 39at Mifflinburg
1. Ethan Rush (SC), 19:22; 2. Asher Talbot (CM), 19:28; 3. Josh Reimer (Miff), 19:40; 4. Daniel Walter (Miff), 19:40; 5. Ben Reimer (Miff), 20:09; 6. Kellon Brubaker (Miff), 20:17; 7. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 20:59; 8. Harrison Abram (Miff), 21:17; 9. Colby Heverly (CM), 21:23; 10. Brendan Santore (SC), 21:26; 11. Nick Piergallini (CM), 22:25; 12. Nathan Hoy (SC), 23:03; 13. Greb Stuber (CM), 23:22; 14. Nate Akeley (CM), 23:50; 15. Dylan Russell (CM), 24:32.
GirlsSouthern Columbia 6, Mifflinburg 15Central Mountain 23, Mifflinburg 36at Mifflinburg
1. Katie Moncavage (SC), 20:05; 2. Heather Cecco (SC), 21:23; 3. Abbey Wolfe (CM), 21:27; 4. Haley Conner (SC), 21:51; 5. Gianna Dressler (CM), 22:40; 6. Emma Hyder (Miff), 23:05; 7. Marissa Allen (Miff), 23:39; 8. Autumn Garman (CM), 24:24; 9. Makenna Walter (Miff), 24:38; 10. Sophia Croce (CM), 27:03.
Girls tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Grace Hilkert and Milton junior Brooklyn Wade have both qualified for the District 4 Singles Tournament.
In their respective first-round matches, Hilkert will face Towanda’s Hannah Risch while Wade plays Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali.
The first three rounds of the tournament will be held Monday beginning at 9 a.m. at Williamsport Area High School. The semifinals and finals are Wednesday at the Central PA Tennis Center.
District 4 Singles TournamentAt Williamsport Area High SchoolMonday’s first round pairingsNo. 1 Olivia Dormer (So. Williamsport), bye; Abby Burrell (Bloomsburg) vs. Riley Noss (Central Columbia); Celia Shemany (Jersey Shore) vs. Bekah Rosario (Muncy), Adelyn Dawes (St. John Neumann) vs. No. 8 Anna Hall (Loyalsock); No. 5 Hannah Ryck (Towanda), bye; Avery DeFazio (Selinsgrove) vs. Mallorie Myers (Montgomery); Sarah Bhanushali (Danville) vs. Brooklyn Wade (Milton); No. 4 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville), bye; No. 3 Kara Mann (Montoursville), bye; Mariana Arnabar (Dan) vs. Sam Ulrich (Mtg); Hannah Risch (Tow) vs. Grace Hilkert (Lewisburg); No. 6 Peyton Dincher (JS), bye; No. 7 Fiona Finnerty (Sel), bye; Mya Coyne (Bloom) vs. Eve Jackson (SW); Marissa Griess (North Penn-Liberty) vs. Mia Blas (Loy); No. 2 Megan Minnig (CC), bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.