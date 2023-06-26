LAURELTON — Several area Little League baseball and softball teams found the going tough in District 13 Tournament play over the weekend.
In 8-10 Baseball action Sunday at The Field of Dreams, Warrior Run fell in a slugfest to Shikellamy/Acorn, 16-10.
After the game was halted by rain Saturday with Shik/Acorn up 5-1, Warrior Run would tie the game at 5-all in the third and then took a 10-5 lead in the fifth.
“Our young team showed a lot of heart and grit to come back from being down 5-1 after a rain delay to go up 10-5 at one point,” said Warrior Run manager Fred Lundy III.
However, Shikellamy/Acorn stormed its way back to score 11 unanswered runs in the final two innings to get the win.
The loss drops Warrior Run into the elimination bracket where it will face the loser between Mifflinburg and Snyder County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Although we didn’t walk away with the victory, we gained confidence in ourselves, and we will carry that into our future games in the tournament,” said Warrior Run’s manager.
Saturday in 8-10 Baseball, Selinsgrove beat Lewisburg, 9-3. Lewisburg will also play an elimination game Wednesday at 8 p.m. versus the Berwick and Central Columbia loser.
In 9-11 Baseball at the Washies Little League Complex in Danville on Sunday, Selinsgrove defeated Mifflinburg, 15-1; and Central Columbia beat Milton, 11-1.
Mifflinburg and Milton will now battle it out in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to stay alive in the tournament.
And in Major Baseball, Lewisburg’s All-Stars bounced back from a loss against Bloomsburg on Friday to edge Danville, 8-6, in an elimination game Sunday at Bloomsburg Town Park.
Lewisburg plays Warrior Run, which fell to Mifflinburg on Friday, at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In winner’s bracket action in Major Baseball, Mifflinburg next plays Bloomsburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Finally in Major Softball action Friday at Central Columbia Elementary School, Mifflinburg’s girls fell to Central Columbia 18-2.
The game went into an extended rain delay with Mifflinburg trailing 7-0 with two outs in the third, but Central pulled way to take the District 13 championship thanks to the benefit of 17 walks and four errors.
A run scored on a wild pitch by Baily Aikey in the third and an inside-the-park home run from Avery Reibsome in the fourth highlighted the game for Mifflinburg.
American Legion
Montandon 7,
Sunbury/Northumberland 3
MILTON — Montandon Post 841 clawed back from a three-run deficit to take the American Legion baseball victory over Sunbury/Northumberland at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.
A two-run double by Isaiah Day tied the game at 3-all in the third, and then Montandon went ahead 4-3 in the fifth on an RBI double by Day.
Post 841 (3-8) then tacked on a few more runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Avery Reiff and John Hoffman, plus a balk.
Louis Williams got the win for Montandon. He pitched six innings and had two strikeouts, two walks, and he gave up one earned run off five hits.
Day entered in relief of Williams in the seventh. He gave up four walks, but none of them scored to nail down the win for Post 841.
At the plate, Day finished 2-for-2 with three RBI, plus Hoffman batted 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Montandon next plays at Danville today at 5:45 p.m.
Montandon 7, Sunbury/Norry 3
at Milton
Sun/Norry 201 000 0 — 3-5-2
Montandon 003 013 x — 7-10-4
Bottiger, Fisher (4) and Steimling. Louis Williams, Isaiah Day (7) and Day, Dom Lytle (7).
WP: Williams. LP: Fisher.
Top Sunbury/Norry hitters: Boyer, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Steimling, 1-for-4, double; Wilson, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Nickey, 1-for-3, walk; Noecker, 2 walks, RBI; Fisher, 1-for-2, walk.
Top Montandon hitters: Austin Gainer, walk, 2 runs scored; Lytle, 2-for-3, run; Avery Reiff, 1-for-4, RBI, run; John Hoffman, 4-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Josh King, 1-for-4, run; Day, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, walk, 3 RBI; Blaik Hadcock, walk; D. Springer, walk.
