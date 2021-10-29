SELINSGROVE — As time ticked away late in Thursday’s District 4 Class A quarterfinal against Midd-West, Lewisburg head coach Daneen Zaleski saw her team’s playoff lives flash before her very eyes.
With the Green Dragons trailing the Mustangs by a goal, Lewisburg seemingly was doomed to an early exit. But in a span of less than 2 minutes, Rylee Dyroff helped bring it all back for Zaleski and the Green Dragons.
Dyroff first assisted on the game’s tying goal by Whitney Berge, and then when the game went into overtime Dyroff scored unassisted just 50 seconds in to give No. 1-seeded Lewisburg a 3-2 victory over No. 8 Midd-West at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Lewisburg (11-4-1) will now get No. 5 Line Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday back at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“I was pretty sure we were going home,” said Zaleski. “I really felt (that way) because we had so many opportunities (that didn’t result in a goal), but I guess the girls realized they didn’t want to go home and they decided to put one in the cage.
“So, kudos to them,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Midd-West came to win, and they did a great job. We weren’t at our best, and we kind of let Midd-West hang around.”
An unassisted goal off the pads by the Mustangs’ Delaney Klingler came following a penalty corner with 5:03 remaining in regulation to put the Green Dragons in a 2-1 hole and into do-or-die mode.
But after a few near misses at the game-tying goal in the waning moments by Dyroff, the senior captain produced another scoring opportunity as she found Berge near the opening of the cage for the equalizer with a mere 1:01 left.
“Basically, we knew if you lose you go home, and we didn’t want to go home because it’s our senior year, and for most of us this is the last time we’ll ever play field hockey,” said Dyroff. “We just knew we had to come on and give it our all for the last 30 seconds and then in overtime because none of us wanted this to be our last game.
“I was just thinking (on the game-tying goal) any shot. You never know what could happen — it could hit a foot and you could get a corner — just shoot on cage and good things happen,” Dyroff added. “Our coach always tells us to take the shot if you have it.”
And as the game went into overtime the first shot that Dyroff had, she took it as Dyroff fired the ball between the legs of Midd-West goalkeeper Paris Seibel and into the cage to give Lewisburg the dramatic victory.
“My coach always tells me to dodge the goalie and not to just go right through them, so I was just trying to get into the goal cage,” said Dyroff. “I didn’t care if I scored and I didn’t care if one of my teammates scored, I just wanted to win and move on to the next game.”
Dyroff and teammate Maddie Redding had a 2-on-1 situation with Seibel on the game-winner, and instead of dishing the ball off to Redding like she had done in the previous goal with Berge, Dyroff decided to take the shot herself.
Fortunately for the Green Dragons it worked out, but it was a situation that Dyroff had been in before, so she knew what to do according to coach Zaleski.
“We’ve had discussions (about that), so Riley has been in that situation (before),” said Lewisburg’s coach. “She’s seen this play out, and this week we’ve had a discussion about that type of play. So Riley, whether she subconsciously remembered, or (it was because) on the sideline I said, ‘Hey, you get the ball, you take it in and score.
“Riley knew what she had to do, but it was because we talk about these types of things,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “That was part of our game plan. When we got into 7-on-7 overtime, this is what we’re doing.”
Lewisburg, which got on the board first on a goal by Redding 4:01 into the game before Marlo Spriggle tied it up late in the third, will now have to contend with Line Mountain and Zaleski hopes the comeback win propels her girls in their next game.
“Hopefully, this game is a lesson learned,” said Zaleski. “I’m hoping this game does light a fire under my girls. Line Mountain is going to come at us and they are tough, so it’s going to be a really tough, tough game.
“We played Line Mountain in the semifinals in 2019 (a 2-1 win) when we won districts. They are always a good team,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Class A Quarterfinalat Selinsgrove Area High SchoolNo. 1 Lewisburg 3, No. 8 Midd-West 2 (OT)Scoring1st quarter
Lew-Maddie Redding, unassisted, 10:53.
3rd quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle, assist Delaney Klingler, 3:06.
4th quarter
MW-Klingler, unassisted, 5:03; Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Rylee Dyroff, 1:01.
Overtime
Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 9:10.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-5; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 14-7; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 3; Midd-West (Paris Seibel), 10 (includes 2 defender saves).
