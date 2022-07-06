WILLIAMSPORT - In a partnership that forges a new connection between baseball and the non-fungible token space, the Williamsport Crosscutters and State College Spikes will each rebrand for the inaugural NFT Classic, this Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.
The Spikes will become the State College DiamondDawgs, adopting the identity of the DiamondDawgs NFT’s created by former Spikes player and current St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Evan Mendoza, while the Crosscutters will become the Williamsport Bored Apes, representing the Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most prestigious NFT collections. It was reported that Tom Brady recently joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club by purchasing Bored Ape #3667 for $430,000.
Each jersey worn by the players and coaches of the DiamondDawgs and Bored Apes will highlight a different NFT in their respective collections. In addition, the proceeds from T-shirts showcasing each NFT collection will go towards the Little League of Sarasota, Fla., which is Mendoza’s hometown.
“The Cutters are excited to be part of this NFT jersey promotion with the State College Spikes,” said Gabe Sinicropi, the Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing. “The Bored Ape Yacht Club is making waves in the NFT space and we will be proud to represent them on the field in this unique promotion”
Tickets for Saturday's road game are available by calling the State College Spikes at (814) 272-1711 or by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.
Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team's No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.
The signing gives the Penguins a dependable option behind All-Star Tristan Jarry. The 30-year-old DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22, going 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. His three shutouts tied a career high set in 2018-19. He set a franchise record for saves made in a shutout on April 21 when he stopped 52 shots by the Boston Bruins.
DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh's top goaltender with Jarry sidelined by injury but he exited in the second overtime of Game 1 of the Penguins' first-round series with the New York Rangers with a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery in early May to repair the injury and is expected to be ready when training camp opens in September.
The signing gives DeSmith a pay bump over the $1.25 million he made during the deal that was set to expire next week. DeSmith has been steady if not spectacular since making his NHL debut in 2017. He has a career 42-28-11 record with a 2.67 goals against and a .915 save percentage.
