Coleman Witherite, sophomore, Lycoming College
Witherite, a Lewisburg graduate, is a defensive back for the Warriors. Witherite tallied 44 tackles and 10 assists this season. He also finished with an interception and a tackle for loss in action this season. Witherite had a season-high 9 tackles against Wilkes and 8 against Widener. Lycoming finished the season at 8-3, 6-2 MAC, ending the season with a 31-23 win over Ursinus in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series.
Jeff Burkhart, sophomore, Lock Haven University
Burkhart, a Warrior Run graduate, saw action in all 10 of Lock Haven’s games this season. He was the starting center for the Bald Eagles, who finished the year at 1-10, 0-7 PSAC East.
Gary DeGroat, sophomore, Lycoming College
DeGroat, a Mifflinburg graduate, is a defensive back who saw action in three games for the Warriors this season. Lycoming finished the season at 8-3, 6-2 MAC, ending the season with a 31-23 win over Ursinus in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series.
Rylee Stahl, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College
Stahl, a Mifflinburg grad, saw action in three games this season. He had one rush for negative yardage. The Dutchmen finished the season at 5-5, 4-4 MAC.
Garrett Becker, junior, Lebanon Valley College
Becker, a Mifflinburg graduate, is a defensive end with the Flying Dutchmen. Lebanon Valley finished the season 5-5, 4-4 in league play.
Phil Davis, sophomore, Wilkes University
Davis, a Milton graduate, is a sophomore defensive back with Wilkes. He saw action in six games and finished with 2 solo tackles, 4 assists and one pass break-up. The Colonels finished the season at 6-4, 5-3 MAC.
Gage Anzulavich, junior, Kenyon College
Anzulavich, a Warrior Run graduate, played in two games for the Lords. Anzulavich is a wide receiver for the Lords, who finished the season 3-7 and 3-6 in NCAC play.
Graden Feldmann, sophomore, Susquehanna University
Feldmann, a Lewisburg graduate, is an outside linebacker for the River Hawks. He did not see game action this year. Susquehanna finished the season at 9-2, 7-2 in Centennial action. The River Hawks wrapped with a 49-21 win over Widener in the annual Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.
Lance Klinefelter, senior, Grove City College
Klinefelter, a Lewisburg graduate, saw action in 9 games this season. Primarily an offensive lineman, he did tally one tackle against Utica. The Wolverines finished the season at 8-3, 6-3 in league play.
Caleb Long, freshman, Grove City College
Long, a Warrior Run graduate, is an offensive lineman at Grove City. He saw action in five games this season.
Nasir Berry, redshirt, Lock Haven University
Berry, a Milton graduate, was redshirted during his freshman season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.