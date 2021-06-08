LEWISBURG — Although Lewisburg out-hit Danville in Monday’s Susquehanna Valley American Legion League baseball game, visiting Post 40 would get the bulk of its hits late in the contest to ruin the outing for Post 182.
Danville recorded six hits in the fifth and sixth innings as Post 40 scored all eight of its runs in those two frames to take an 8-3 victory over Lewisburg at the Kelly Township Fields.
“Yeah, this game is kind of a heart-breaker because we had nine hits (to seven for Danville), but we just didn’t piece hits together like Danville did,” said Lewisburg manager Luke Smith. “I’m happy with how we played and I’m happy with how we hit, and we didn’t have any errors or anything, but if we do the little things right and capitalize when we get runners in scoring position we’re going to be fine, but we just got to pick it up a little bit.”
Lewisburg (0-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first on an Owen Arndt RBI single to right that plated Joel Myers.
Post 182 starting pitcher Forrest Zelechoski (5 hits, 4ks, 3 runs, 2 walks) made that lead stand up through the first four innings by limiting Post 40 to just a single hit.
But with one out in the fifth, Danville took advantage of a Lewisburg miscue to take a 3-1 lead. An RBI single by Jack Smiley and a two-run double from Carl Price were the big hits in the inning for Post 40.
“All the credit goes to Danville for weathering the storm, because that’s really what they had to do (against Zelechoski). Forrest was spotting everything up perfectly, and our catcher, Wyatt Parker, called a great game and he’s never caught Forrest before,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “Forrest, I couldn’t be more proud of him because he hasn’t pitched in a couple of weeks. And for him to come out and throw 80 pitches for us in 90 degree heat, I was real proud of him.”
Then in the sixth, and with Zelechoski out of the game and replaced by Jack Landis, Lane Berkey hit a bases-clearing double left-center field to help push Danville’s lead to a commanding 8-1 score.
“Danville capitalized on a couple of mistakes (we didn’t cover first base on a ground ball, and we didn’t back up home plate on a throw home), and those little things are what I care about. We got to clean up the little things,” said Smith.
Post 182 rallied in the bottom of the sixth as Luke Reitz hit a two-run double to plate Mark Walsh and Myers, who both reached base on walks, but Post 40 put the hosts down in order in the seventh to get the win.
The walk by Myers completed a perfect day at the plate for Lewisburg as he batted 3-for-3 and had two stolen bases and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
“We got down in the game, but we didn’t get down on ourselves. Everybody was ready to play when I needed them, and Luke came up big for us. We need a couple of extra-base hits that can score some runs,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “Also, some credit goes to Myers, our leadoff hitter. He went 3-for-3 and he’s doing everything that we need him to do, and he’s a great kid and a great shortstop, and he was flashing the leather out there today, too.
“So, overall I’m really happy with how we played, but we just have to capitalize (on our hits). You can’t strand six, seven runners out there,” added Smith, whose team will play at Danville on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Danville 8, Lewisburg 3
at Lewisburg
Danville 000 035 0 — 8-7-0
Lewisburg 100 002 0 — 3-9-0
Lane Berkey and Hunter Rodman. Forrest Zelechoski, Jack Landis (6), Joel Myers (6) and Wyatt Parker.
WP: Berkey. LP: Zelechoski.
Top Danville hitters: Jack Smiley, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Carl Price, 1-for-2, double, walk, 3 RBI, run; Berkey, 1-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI; Daniel Knight, 1-for-4; Rodman, walk, run; Kramer, 1-for-3, walk, run; Montanez, run; Burns, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Joel Myers, 3-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Luke Reitz, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Owen Arndt, 1-for-4, RBI; Jack Landis, 2-for-4; Colton Rearick, walk; Parker, 1-for-3; Ethan Russell, 1-for-2; Mark Walsh, walk, run.
In other American Legion baseball action:
Mifflinburg 10
Selinsgrove 9
SELINSGROVE — Trailing by seven runs going into the fourth inning, Mifflinburg responded with nine runs over the final four innings to hold off Selinsgrove for the one-run victory.
First, a three-run home run by Zach Wertman in the sixth tied the game at 8-all for Post 410. Later, a two-run single by Liam Church plated Colin Miller and Gage Ritter with the go-ahead runs in the seventh as Mifflinburg (1-1) took a 10-8 lead.
Tanner Zimmerman got the win for Mifflinburg while Lucas Whittaker pitched the seventh and got the save. Miller also had a big play to help out in the win as he made a catch over the outfield wall in the second to prevent Selinsgrove from getting a home run.
“Pitch selection was huge for us, plus Wertman and Church capitalized at the plate,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “The team grinded and found a way to win, and it was a good team win.”
