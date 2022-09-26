HERSHEY — Runners from both Milton and Lewisburg had successful outings at Saturday’s PIAA Foundation Invitational and Carlisle Invitational.
At the Foundation Invite at the Parkview Course in Hershey, Milton’s Ryan Bickhart placed 33rd in the Class 2A race 17 minutes and 36 seconds. Teammate Rex Farr came in 62nd in 18:04. Danville’s Rory Lieberman ran away with the title in 15:48.
Lewisburg’s boys and girls competed at the Carlisle Invitational, with freshman Bailey Espinosa leading the way with a runner-up finish in the Class 2A race in 18:46.9.
Following close behind in the girls race was Alanna Jacob (5th, 19:25.10), Maya Sak (26th, 20:42.3), Gabriella Rosenberg (128th, 23:34.3), Sofia Wilkinson (133rd, 23:41.2), and Chloe Spielyk (154th, 24:23.10).
The Green Dragons finished second out of 26 small schools, and 10th overall against 68 total teams.
In the boys race for Lewisburg, all five runners for the Green Dragons finished in the top 200. Thomas Hess finished 14th in 16:01, plus Kieran Murray was 37th in 16:32.3, plus Ben Bailey was 94th in 17:15.9. Liam Shabahang (106th) and Jonah Carney (141st) rounded out the finishers.
The Green Dragons finished 8th in the team standings out of 76 total teams.
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg 3,
Mifflin County 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats picked up their second win in a row as Moses Knepp had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s nonleague win over Mifflin County.
Knepp assisted on Bryant Groff’s goal with 24 minutes left in the first half. Knepp later got his goal with 24 minutes left in the second half to give Mifflinburg a 2-1 lead.
But after Mifflin County tied the game. Mason Frank scored unassisted with 7 minutes remaining for the Wildcats (3-7).
Mifflinburg next hosts Hughesville today at 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 3,
Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – A first-half goal by Nathan Axtman was all that the Defenders needed in Saturday’s Heartland-II contest against the Lancers.
Cooper Wilkins and Alex Brown added second-half goals for Warrior Run (6-3-1 overall), which led in corner kicks (10-2), and Defenders also got five saves from Braego Cieslukowski as well.
Girls Soccer
Friday
Meadowbrook Chr. 5,
Northumberland Chr. 1
MILTON – Audrey Millett and Alyssa Canelo scored two goals apiece to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over the Warriors on Friday.
Millett, Maddy Osman and Canelo scored in that order in the first half for Meadowbrook (9-1, 5-0 ACAA) to result in a 3-1 halftime lead. Kat Bennage assisted on Millett’s goal.
Millett and Canelo added second-half goals to put the game away for the Lions. Kailey Devlin assisted on Millett’s goal in the second half.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 5,
Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got goals from Marissa Allen, Anna Pachucki, Evelyn Osborne, Lainey Miller and Maria Darrup to beat the Black Panthers in the nonleague matchup Saturday.
Taylor Koch assisted on Osborne’s goal that gave Mifflinburg (4-6) a 3-0 lead in the second period, and Oborne and Olivia Fetterman assisted on Lainey’s goal moments later to give the Wildcats a 4-0 halftime lead.
Mifflinburg, which out-shot Milton (0-8) 22-1, and led in penalty corners 15-0, which next plays at Danville at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Milton is next at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Monday.
Girls Tennis
Lewisburg 3,
South Williamsport 2
LEWISBURG — The No. 2 doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance picked up a big win to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory on Saturday.
Lowthert and Vance defeated South Williamsport’s team of Emily Holtzapple and Mia McNaul, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
The No. 1 doubles team of Sojna Johnson and Katelyn Beers had a much easier time winning their match, and Elsa Fellon also got a win at No. 2 singles to lead Lewisburg (5-7) on the day.
“The match came down to No 2 doubles, ending with a tiebreaker,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “Lewisburg players fought really hard in the match vs South Williamsport!”
