WILLIAMSPORT – Junior forward Kenzie Reed tallied a season-high 15 points and first-year Ashley Yoh posted her first career double-double to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team as it rallied past Penn College, 54-46, to claim its first victory of the season Tuesday at Bardo Gymnasium.
Reed also collected nine rebounds and went 7-for-10 from the field. Yoh and fellow rookie Meghan Dufner each had 11 points, while Yoh led the Warriors with 14 rebounds and 10 of her points coming from inside the paint. Dufner totaled six rebounds. Sophomore Allison Butler also finished in double figures, posting 10 points and four rebounds.
Reed got the Warriors on the board with an assist from Butler. The Wildcats tied the game three times, all three coming in the first quarter, and they took one lead, but Reed put the Warriors up 13-12 at the end of the first quarter with a layup as time expired.
The Warriors put up 11 points in the second quarter, separating from the Wildcats as Dufner hit a 3-point shot with 1:30 left before another layup from Reed gave the Warriors a seven-point differential, ending the half ahead 24-17.
The Warriors pushed the lead to 13 twice in the third quarter, as they put up 21 points in the period. First-year Mya Wetzel hit a big 3-point shot early in the fourth to give the team a 45-37 lead. Penn College cut the lead to five with 6:10 left before an old-fashioned 3-point play from Butler stopped the rally with 4:12 left.
Rachel Teats led the Wildcats with 11 points and five assists, while Ja’Quela Dyer had a team-high 13 rebounds and seven points.
The Warriors return to the court on Sunday, Nov. 28, as they host Susquehanna University for a 4 p.m. tip-off at Lamade Gym.
Lycoming 54, Penn College 46
at Penn College
Lycoming (1-5)
Kenzie Reed 7-10 1-2 15; Ashley Yoh 5-14 1-2 11; Allison Butler 4-11 2-4 10; Mya Wetzel 1-4 0-0 3; Meghan Dufner 4-19 1-4 11; Emily Lockard 1-5 0-0 2; Diana Rantz 0-1 0-0 0; Jessica Shaver 0-2 0-0 0; Sophie Pelton 0-0 0-0 0; Cathryn Brought 0-0 0-0 0; Alyssa Zorbaugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-75 7-14 54.
Penn College (0-5)
Rachel Teats 2-11 6-6 11; Aubrey Stetts 3-7 3-4 9; Allie Troup 1-7 6-8 8; Ja'Quela Dyer 3-10 1-2 7; Cassi Kuhns 2-6 0-0 4; Emily Pardee 1-5 1-2 3; Bell Hitesman 1-1 0-0 2; Kassidi Lenhart 1-2 0-0 2; Kayleigh Miller 0-2 0-0 0; Julie Anthony 0-0 0-0 0; Shelby Pyatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-53 17-22 46.
Lycoming 13 11 21 9 - 54
Penn College 12 5 20 9 - 46
3-point goals: Lycoming 3-20 (Dufner 2-10, Wetzel 1-4, Butler 0-1, Rantz 0-1, Zoscin 0-4), Penn College 1-7 (Teats 1-5, Troup 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 49 (Yoh 14), Penn College 40 (Dyer 13). Assists: Lycoming 13 (Butler 4), Penn College 10 (Teats 5). Total fouls: Lycoming 16, Penn College 16. Technicals: None. A: 148.
