MILTON – It all began as an opportunity Morgan Reiner couldn’t turn down.
Reiner, a rising senior at Milton Area High School, jumped at the chance to compete at last week’s Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon in Eugene – the home of Olympic runner Steve Prefontaine.
It was a good thing she did.
Reiner threw a personal-best 138 feet, 8 inches on her sixth and final throw to win the Emerging Elite javelin title on Thursday by more than 12 feet.
“I think what prompted me (to compete) the most was that it was a huge opportunity for me to not only compete, but to meet new people and amazing athletes,” said Reiner, who bettered her previous personal best (129-0) she set in last month’s PIAA Championships by more than nine feet.
“(College) scouts were kind of a tucked away thought because when I found out that I qualified to compete in Oregon, I was just more excited to continue my season and throw in one of the most beautiful facilities in the nation.”
The Emerging Elite competition was open to all high school sophomores and juniors who were state medalists that met the qualifying distance of 120-0.
She easily beat the throw of 126-2 from runner Alexandra Bohanon of Ponte Vedra, Fla.
“Mo has done a fantastic job all year competing. It was awesome for her to go to Nationals and win the Emerging Elite class with that big throw,” said Milton girls track coach Rod Harris. “It’s awesome to see what an athlete can do when they relax and just let it happen. She knew she had already won the meet, and then threw that big throw on her last throw.”
Reiner thought she’d do well at the meet, but not as well as she ultimately did.
“Going in I knew I had some competition but knew if I had a good day and a good throw, I had a chance to be on the podium. No, I did not think that (my win) was going to be that much. The goal was just to go out and have fun,” said Reiner.
“Winning the title hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but for me to throw 138 was just the best feeling. Not only to hit the mark that I wanted to going into this season, but to do it on the best stage was just unmatchable.”
The finish at Nike Outdoor Nationals was just one more highlight in a season full of them for Reiner.
In addition to finishing sixth in the PIAA Class 2A Championships with her throw of 129-0, Reiner also claimed the District 4 title (127-2) following a runner-up showing in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference meet (119-1) behind Montoursville’s Valerie Badger (119-4).
“Yes, I would’ve been bummed if I didn’t throw well (at the Nike meet), but just the fact that I made it and had the opportunity was incredible. And obviously, I had a few pointers from my coach, Bing (Pursel), to guide me along because I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now without him,” said Reiner.
“Of course, I wish I had thrown (138-8) at states and I play the what-if game. The thing is though, states is in the past and I can’t change that so it only made me want to throw it more because I knew that I could.”
One final competition awaits Reiner this summer. She’ll be competing in Jav Fest at East Stroudsburg University in July.
But regardless of how she does in the upcoming meet, Reiner, who also stars for the Black Panthers’ girls soccer and basketball teams, has pretty much made up her mind as to what sport she wants to compete in during college.
“In the college perspective of things, I think this solidified my decision to throw after high school. It was a long conversation on whether or not I want to try and throw or try and play soccer in college because I love both,” said Reiner. “It makes me excited to see what’s in store. My goals are definitely set high and surpass that 150-foot mark, but the biggest thing for me is to not put any extra pressure on myself and to just continue to have fun.
“This experience has definitely boosted me to believe anything is possible and to keep striving to get better. Overall though, yes it is an incredible way to cap the season with the best I’ve ever thrown,” Reiner added.
Harris, for one, is looking forward to what lies ahead for Reiner.
“I’m sure she has or will be getting a lot of looks from colleges. It’s very exciting for her. It now takes her to another level at the perfect time – end of her junior year. Mo will have lots of opportunities moving forward,” said Milton’s coach.
“We always continue to raise the bar here at Milton T&F. We don’t ever settle and are always striving for bigger and better accomplishments. The expectations for Mo will be to put the work in in the off season, set her goals high, encourage her teammates to work just as hard, and then relax and enjoy competing.”
