BLOOMSBURG — The Lewisburg defense had stiffened time and again throughout the second half against the second-seeded, and homestanding, Panthers.
With 29 ticks left in regulation, senior Allie Lewis placed a perfect header from senior Kelsey Widom into the upper left corner, enough to allow Bloomsburg to advance to Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A championship game against No. 5 Montoursville, which upset No. 1 Central Columbia just miles from Panther Stadium.
Both defenses shined in the first half, which featured just three shots on goal between the two teams.
Bloomsburg (18-1), which had allowed just eight goals the entire season, amped up the pressure as the second half began. The speed of Elena Malone and strength of Madeleine Still kept the Panthers away from keeper Lauren Gross most of the evening.
But Bloomsburg kept the pressure up and had several good looks as the second half wound down.
The game-winning goal was set up by a foul just inside midfield, where Widom launched a lofty ball toward the goal. Lewis found net from about 12 yards out.
Lewisburg’s season came to an end at 12-6-1.
