MIFFLINBURG — Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg battled back and forth on the softball diamond Thursday, but the Bulldogs scored a run in the seventh to pull out a 4-3 nonleague victory.

Jersey Shore (1-0) scored twice in the first inning. Jocelyn McCracken reached on a two-out error, which allowed Grace Lorson and Isabelle Engel to score after they both got on board with singles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.