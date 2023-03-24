MIFFLINBURG — Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg battled back and forth on the softball diamond Thursday, but the Bulldogs scored a run in the seventh to pull out a 4-3 nonleague victory.
Jersey Shore (1-0) scored twice in the first inning. Jocelyn McCracken reached on a two-out error, which allowed Grace Lorson and Isabelle Engel to score after they both got on board with singles.
Taylor Stewart then hit an RBI single in the second inning to halve Mifflinburg’s deficit.
The Bulldogs went back in front by two runs in the third on a McCracken RBI single.
The Wildcats (1-1), however, got back to within a run fifth on a Emily McCahan groundout that brought home Olivia Fetterman.
Jersey Shore later put an insurance run on the board in the top of the seventh on a grounder by Dani Miller.
Mifflinburg put a rally together in the bottom of the seventh, beginning with a one-out double by Stewart, who later scored on an error.
Engel though didn’t allow any more damage the rest of the way to pick up the complete-game win.
Stewart also went the distance for Mifflinburg. She struck out one, allowed two earned runs and scattered eight hits.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls have played the first two games,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “We’re hitting the ball good, we’re fielding the ball great, and the pitching has been outstanding.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Warrior Run at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 3
Jersey Shore 201 000 1 — 4-8-3
Mifflinburg 010 010 1 — 3-8-1
Isabelle Engel and Kaitlyn Herman. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Dani Miller, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Engel, 2-for-4, run; Jocelyn McCracken, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Rachel Lorson, walk, run; Kaitlyn Herman, 2-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-3, run scored; Emily McCahan, RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-3; Aubrey Fluman, 2-for-3, run; Stewart, 2-for-3, double, RBI, run; Maddie Fohringer, 1-for-3; Anna Pachucki, 1-for-4.
BaseballMuncy at LewisburgLEWISBURG — The nonleague contest between the host Green Dragons and the Indians was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided on the game.
