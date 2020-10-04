SELINSGROVE — That long-awaited first win of the season finally came for the Lewisburg Green Dragons over the weekend.
Max Moyers ran for a 29-yard score with 47.5 seconds remaining in the game to give Lewisburg a 35-28 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Midd-West on Saturday at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
It was the Green Dragons first win since the seventh week of the 2019 season, and a relieved Marc Persing was happy to get that monkey off his team’s back.
“It’s been a long time. It doesn’t seem like we were a (5-2) football team a year ago,” said Persing. “We almost forgot what it was like to win, but this group of kids, man, they showed up to practice every day and they showed up to the weight room every day.
“They just love playing football,” added Persing.
With the game tied at 28-all following a 10-yard touchdown run by Midd-West’s Hunter Wolfley with 4:17 remaining in the game, Lewisburg (1-3) failed to get anything from its ensuing possession.
But after forcing Midd-West (0-4) into a three-and-out on the next series, Moyers and Lewisburg went right back to work in breaking the deadlock.
A personal foul penalty by the Mustangs on the first play gave the Green Dragons an automatic first down. That was followed by two big runs from Moyers — a 42-yarder and then a 29-yarder that he scored on to give Lewisburg the final lead of the game.
“It feels awesome (to win). We had a bit of a rough start as a team, and this was definitely a must-win game and I’m glad the guys came out and did what we had to do to get the win,” said Moyers. “I just did what I had to do to secure the win, so all I was thinking about (on the game-winning touchdown) was that I wasn’t going down — I’m scoring.”
Said Persing, “That was good for (Moyers’) confidence that he can still break those long runs. Because let’s be honest, if you’re playing Lewisburg you’re first and foremost going to try to stop Max — regardless of if he’s coming off an ACL injury or coming off a first-team all-state performance.”
A 12-yard scoring run by Moyers late in the first quarter gave Lewisburg a 7-0 lead.
And after Dante Sims intercepted a Christian Regester pass on Midd-West’s third series, Lewisburg made the Mustangs pay as Cam Michaels increased his team’s lead to 14-0 with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Three touchdown passes from Regester to Wolfley — good for 13, 52 and 35 yards — put Midd-West in front 21-14 with 5:29 left in the third.
However, a couple of long heaves from Ethan Dominick to Cam Michaels (20 and 26 yards) would give the Green Dragons the lead at 28-21 early in the fourth quarter.
A 10-yard run by Wolfley temporarily tied the game at 28-all with 4:17 left, but that was until Lewisburg responded with the game-winner a few minutes later.
Moyers finished with 21 carries for 147 yards, plus Michaels caught seven passes for 101 yards and Dominick threw for 145 yards on 10-of-20 passing.
“When we get things rocking and rolling, that’s a three-headed monster with Ethan, Max and Cam, which we got to get rolling more consistently,” said Persing. “I think we put on film tonight that our quarterback can throw the ball. He’s another kid who just works, works and works. Dominick is a natural running back that is committed to playing quarterback for this football team because that’s what we need to do to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.