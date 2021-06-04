Berwick 7, Lewisburg 3
BERWICK – Kadyn Magyar struck out six over three innings of work, but Berwick scored five runs during that time as Lewisburg Post 182 fell in its season-opening game on Friday.
Owen Arndt batted 2-for-2 and walked twice, plus Jack Landis hit an RBI single and Mark Walsh and Jimmy Alexander both added RBIs as Post 182 (0-1) tallied a pair of runs in the fifth.
Lewisburg still trailed 5-2 at that point, but Berwick tacked on two more runs in the fifth to pull away.
Post 182 is next schedule to play at Sunbury/Northumberland at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
At Berwick
Lewisburg;000;020;1 – 3-6-3
Berwick;104;020;x – 7-5-1
Kadyn Magyar, Joel Myers (4) and Shea Girton. Taylor, Shortlidge (2) and Evenson.
WP: Shortlidge. LP: Magyar.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Myers, 1-for-4, run scored; Owen Arndt, 2-for-2, double, 2 walks; Jack Landis, 1-for-4, RBI; Ethan Russell, walk; Gehrig Baker, 1-for-2, walk, run; Wyatt Parker, 1-for-2, double, run; Mark Walsh, RBI; Jimmy Alexander, RBI.
Top Berwick hitters: Lombargo, 2 walks, run scored; Stotter, 2-for-4, 2 triples, RBI; Slusser, 1-for-4; Shortlidge, 1-for-4, run; Anderson, 2 walks, 2 runs; Powers, 2 walks, run; Boone, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Peters, walk.
