Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 45 16 .738 _ Toronto 36 25 .590 9 Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10 Boston 33 29 .532 12½ Baltimore 27 36 .429 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 28 .563 _ Cleveland 30 27 .526 2½ Chicago 29 31 .483 5 Detroit 24 37 .393 10½ Kansas City 20 41 .328 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 38 24 .613 _ Texas 29 32 .475 8½ Los Angeles 29 34 .460 9½ Seattle 28 34 .452 10 Oakland 21 42 .333 17½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 41 22 .651 _ Atlanta 36 27 .571 5 Philadelphia 31 31 .500 9½ Miami 28 32 .467 11½ Washington 23 41 .359 18½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 27 .578 _ Milwaukee 34 29 .540 2½ Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½ Chicago 23 38 .377 12½ Cincinnati 23 39 .371 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 23 .623 _ San Diego 39 24 .619 _ San Francisco 35 26 .574 3 Arizona 29 35 .453 10½ Colorado 27 35 .435 11½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1 Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5 Texas 5, Houston 3 San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2 Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0 Baltimore 6, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1 Houston 4, Texas 3 Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2 Seattle 5, Minnesota 0 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m. Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2 Atlanta 9, Washington 5 San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1 St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5 San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2 Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0 Atlanta 10, Washington 4 St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game Miami 11, Philadelphia 9 San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5 Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2 L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0 Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m. Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714 — Chicago 9 4 .692 ½ Washington 10 6 .625 1 Atlanta 7 6 .538 2½ New York 5 9 .357 5 Indiana 4 12 .250 7
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846 — Seattle 9 5 .643 2½ Dallas 6 7 .462 5 Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6 Phoenix 5 9 .357 6½ Minnesota 3 12 .200 9 ___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 83, Phoenix 65 Seattle 81, Minnesota 79
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Bennett Sousa to Charlotte. DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. Optioned OF Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Reinstated LHP Tyler Alexander from the IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Taylor Ward from the injured list. Optioned RHP Davis Daniel to Salt Lake (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ryan from the COVID-19 IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta. Optioned RHP Michael Grove. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Freddy Peralta to the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Sacramento (PCL). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHPs Jackson Tetreault and Reed Garrett from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Francisco Perez from Rochester. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Rochester. Designated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon for assignment. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvey to the 60-day IL.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 3Bs Edward Salcedo, Chris Naccari and RHP Donnie Speranza. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of INF Gary Mattis to Arizona Diamondbacks. Released INF Chandler Dunn. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released LHPs Griffin Baker, Luke Williamson, OF A.J. Bumpass and RHP David Stiehl. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Lukas Veinbergs. Released OF Breland Almadova and RHP Andres Rodriguez. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHPs Elliot Carney, Matt Mulhearn, C Devon Fisher and OF Austin White. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Luis GOnzalez. OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired INF Andrew Martinez from Winnipeg (American Association). QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Mikey Edelman. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Sam Claycamp and RHP Tanner Shears. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ivan Pineyro to High Point (Atlantic League). Signed RHP Bryce Stull. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Dustyn Malacuso. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Bryan Quillens. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Pierce Jones.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Jeremiah Attaochu. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G/OT Cordell Volson. DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Devin Funchess. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Gabe Brkic off waivers from Minnesota. Released K Dominik Eberle. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived C Darryl Williams. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed Fredrik C Karlstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Otta Leskinen to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Announced that Will Alexander has stepped down from his role as chief revenue officer.
USL Championship
