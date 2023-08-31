MUNCY — Milton rolled to a sweep in singles during Wednesday’s nonleague match against Muncy as the Black Panthers picked up their first win of the season.
Lydia Crawford had the toughest win for Milton (1-2) as she battled to a 7-5, 6-2 win over Taylor Shannon at No. 1 singles.
Abbey Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder both won much easier and gave up just three games — all by Kitchen — at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
“We got dominant wins from Snyder and Kitchen in singles, and Emma King and Emily Waltman in doubles,” said Milton coach Devin Esch. “Crawford battled hard to win her first set, and then she ran away with it in the second set.”
King and Waltman won their match 6-1, 6-2 to complete the victory for Milton, which next hosts Mifflinburg today at 4 p.m.
1. Lydia Crawford (Milt) def. Taylor Shannon, 7-5, 6-2.
2. Abbey Kitchen (Milt) def. Alyssas Krepinevich, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Kyleigh Snyder (Milt) def. Gabrielle Myers, 6-0, 6-0.
1. Emily DePew-Lillian DePew (Mun) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Emma King-Emily Waltman (Milt) def. Hayley Green-Savannah Thompson, 6-1, 6-2.
Bloomsburg 3, Lewisburg 2
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Erin Lee (B) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Lauren Baker (B) def. Bree Jun, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
1. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (L) def. Hope Lapinski-Rose Leh, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (L) def. Erika Traupman-Braylin Evans, 6-1, 6-2.
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats won just three games against the Warriors as they fell in the HAC-II matchup. Mifflinburg (0-4) next plays at Milton today at 4 p.m.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
1. Katelyn Good (Mont) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Jill Stone (Mont) def. Morgan Traver, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Elsa Kehrer (Mont) def. Holly Swartz, 6-1, 6-0.
1. Lily Fortin-Ally Witter (Mont) def. Kaelynn Wagner-Chloe Albright, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ali Ravert-Kendall Simms (Mont) def. Alyson Houseknecht-Emily McAullife, 6-0, 6-1.
Montoursville 1, Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Warriors goalkeeper Mason Morrow saved everything that the Black Panthers threw at him as Montoursville pulled out the nonleague win.
Bryce Winslow scored 31:40 into the game to give Montoursville the only goal it needed.
Jonah Strobel made just one save for Milton (2-1), while his counterpart made 12 stops for the Warriors.
The Black Panthers, which led in shots 12-2 and in corner kicks 8-2, next hosts Danville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
