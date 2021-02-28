BLOOMSBURG — Caleb Leaman held the lead after five dives Saturday during the District 4 Diving Championships at Bloomsburg.
That lead held for the Lewisburg diver as he punched his ticket to states with a diving total of 359.35 to clear the field.
“I am excited,” Leaman said. “I think I’ll have one or two practice between now and states. If I could get top eight and get a medal that would be ideal for me. It’s probably a high goal, but we’ll see.”
Leman hit on three difficult dives during the opening five rounds. It gave him a cushion to work with, but the scores just kept coming for the Green Dragons diver.
Leaman went for as seven of his 11 dives were in the range of 2.0 to 2.6 in difficulty. The next closest competitor to attempt that many difficult dives was Ethan Reidhammer, who attempted three.
“I was trying to get some high difficulty dives,” Leaman said. “Obviously, with limited practice it was hard to perfect those dives. I was happy with today. I feel like I did well.”
Reidhammer was able to hit on his second dive for a high total. It was graded at 2.2 and gave him points within the competition’s initial rounds. It was a good attempt at separation, but Leaman was just too good in the opening rounds.
“If I mess it up, I still get that multiplier factor to support me,” Leaman said.
For Leaman and all the other Lewisburg swimmers it will be a transition to travel as the PIAA Swimming Championships, which were moved from Bucknell University to Cumberland Valley High School.
“I’m used to practicing at Bucknell,” Leaman said. “I’m more comfortable at Bucknell for states. We’ll see how it goes. I’m excited.”
Danville’s Gabby Hackett held a lead similar lead to Leaman’s as she was leading at the conclusion of every break.
Hackett has 252 points after the semifinals and cruised to a top finished behind her efforts.
Hackett appeared to kick up the difficulty after her initial dive. It paid off for her as, much like Leaman, she was able to create a cushion to work with.
“I’m so excited, especially because I can actually compete in states and last year we couldn’t,” Hackett said. “I’m glad I can do it this year. It’s senior year. I’m really excited.”
Hackett used the abrupt stop last year as motivation throughout the offseason.
“I was sad we couldn’t dive last year so I wanted to do even better this year,” Hackett said. “I’m glad we get to have states. I’m glad we even had a season.”
District 4 Diving Championships Saturday at Bloomsburg
Boys
1. Caleb Leaman (Lewisburg), 359.35; 2. Renzo Yuasa (Danville), 307.25; 3. Joey Donovan (Towanda), 263.60; 4. Elias Hosler (Central Columbia), 258.85; 5. Ethan Reidhammer (Danville), 253.60.
Girls
